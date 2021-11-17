CADILLAC — A 32-year-old Memphis, Tennessee man faced various offenses including police officer assault, resisting or obstructing and fleeing and eluding recently in 84th District Court after a weekend police pursuit.
Timothy Donquile Stone was charged with fourth-degree police officer fleeing and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstructing for his connection with an incident on Nov. 13 in Wexford County, court records indicate. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the possible sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Stone faces up to three years and $750 in fines for the fleeing offense and up to three years and/or $3,000 for the other two offenses.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Stone is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 1:30 a.m. Saturday, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post attempted to stop a 2017 Chrysler for a lane violation on Mitchell Street in Haring Township. The vehicle eventually stopped at the fuel pumps at a local gas station and police said the male driver, later identified as Stone, refused to show troopers his identification. Police also said as the troopers were opening the door Stone allegedly sped away.
Troopers pursued the vehicle on Mitchell Street and through abandoned parking lots and police said Stone’s vehicle had flat driver’s side tires and was riding on the rims. A pursuit intervention technique maneuver was performed and police said Stone’s vehicle was stopped.
The Tennessee man exited the vehicle and began running. Police said a short foot chase ensued and ended when Stone tripped on a curb and fell. Police said Stone continued to resist and troopers handcuffed him. During his arrest, police said the Memphis man was found to have marijuana and had a straw with a white powdery substance.
Stone also had two warrants out of Grand Rapids for failure to appear and one warrant out of Grand Rapids for possessing cocaine. He was lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending arraignment.
The white powdery substance was sent to the MSP Crime Lab in Grayling for analysis. Troopers were assisted by officers from the Cadillac Police Department.
The court issued a $20,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 23.
