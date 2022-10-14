I want to vote properly on Proposal 3 so I decided to research what the Bible says about abortion.
I was surprised. Jesus, whose teachings are supposed to the religious philosophy behind Christianity, never said anything about it. Not one word. So I went to the Old Testament and found that it says nothing also. The closest it comes is to say that a fetus is not alive until it has breathed three breaths on its own, and in Exodus it says if a man strikes a woman and causes her to miscarriage he may be fined.
Considering the same author I believe puts you to death for so many other things such as wearing clothes made of two different materials, that fine is pretty light so the Bible seems to be neither pro-abortion nor anti-abortion.
Jesus taught us to love one another. That was always his emphasis. Nowhere did he say to hate homosexuality or people of different color, (brown or black like him). Apparently there are 22 Bible verses telling us to welcome foreigners to our land, the opposite of what I believe Trump, DeSantis, and Fox News tell us.
While I am not a fan of abortion, I guess I have to leave that decision up to the woman, obviously one of the most difficult decisions she will ever make. I’d like to see easier access to birth control and make babies easier to adopt, both of which are under attack by many Republicans. It seems that Republicans and preachers are skewing the Bible in order to maintain power and take away our freedoms.
Bruce A. Loper
Cadillac
