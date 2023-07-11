As we enter the heart of the summer, the weather is cooperating in some ways and not in other ways. Daytime temps are comfortable but not exceptionally hot, reaching into the high 70s and low 80s. Overnight temps are in the 50s, which makes for good sleeping weather but cool mornings. This Saturday, July 15, is expected to be sunny with temps in the low 80s but rain is in the forecast after that for Sunday and Monday. It was a bit cool for swimming on July 1 but ideal conditions for those playing in the beach volleyball tournament at the county park. (photo by Mike Dunn)
