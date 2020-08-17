CADILLAC — The weekend brought a new COVID-19 case to Wexford County.
As of the number of cases on Sunday, Aug. 16, Wexford was the only county to report any new cases in the Cadillac News coverage area.
On Friday, Aug. 15 Wexford's case number was at 60. As of Sunday, it was up to 61. Deaths related to COVID in the county remain at four.
The weekend did not bring any new cases for Osceola, Missaukee or Lake counties. Osceola stayed at 64 cases and no reported deaths, Missaukee stayed at 28 cases and one death and Lake stayed at 26 cases and no deaths.
At the state level, Michigan reported 565 new cases and 5 new deaths on Sunday. Placing that state's COVID numbers at a total of 92,720 confirmed cases and 6,324 deaths.
