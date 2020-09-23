On Monday, Sept. 21, the Cadillac News reported that cases had spiked in three of the four counties in its coverage area. The total number of cases, however, included the number of probable cases.
The story should have reported that the number of confirmed cases in Wexford County was 104, Missaukee County at 41 cases and Osceola County at 81 cases. The Lake County numbers reported on Monday were correct at 32 confirmed cases.
