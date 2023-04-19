Welcome to Arnolds Bakery

f you grew up in or around Lake City during the 1950s the place to go for fresh bread and delicious donuts and pastry items was Arnolds Bakery near the intersection of Main and John Streets. Owner Dwight Arnold can be seen here in this photo with smiling Marjorie Hornbaker at the counter. (courtesy of Missaukee Historical Society)
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- With state park closed for major upgrades, Cadillac West could take a hit this summer
- Cadillac man headed to prison for dealing meth
- Repaving to begin soon on one of the worst roads in the city
- Wednesday evening blaze causes evacuation near Mesick
- Off to Boston: Lake City couple running Boston Marathon
- Ground broken Wednesday on new pickleball courts in Cadillac
- Brown receives 3-year contract renewal as school superintendent
- Manton's Helsel headed to Mid Michigan for womens hoops
- City to host public hearing on plan for Market improvements
- Jones' happy with Boston Marathon finish
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.