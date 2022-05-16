CADILLAC — WellNow Urgent Care opened its doors to a newest center in Cadillac.
Located at 9065 34 Road, the new facility offers treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, and occupational medicine services seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients can simply walk in or, if preferred, schedule a visit online.
The new center in Cadillac will provide service for ailments such as sprains, burns, colds and allergies while also providing on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals. Occupational medicine services, including Workers’ Compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing, respirator fit exams and more, are also available on a walk-in basis.
COVID-19 PCR testing is also available at all WellNow Urgent Care locations.
Additional information about COVID-19 testing at WellNow, including testing cost and insurance coverage, can be found at WellNow.com/COVID-19/.
Patients who prefer to speak with a WellNow provider virtually, either from the comfort of home or on the go, can access the company’s Virtual Care platform 24/7 from their personal computer, tablet or smartphone. WellNow accepts most insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid, Fidelis and Veterans Affairs TriWest. A full list of locations and services can be found at WellNow.com.
