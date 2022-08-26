2022- Relay For Life Event Announcement
Save Lives, Celebrate Lives, and Lead the Fight at
American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Mecosta Counties
Join the movement for a world without cancer
Cadillac, Michigan – Saturday, August 27th Noon-10pm – The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola & Mecosta Counties invites the community to join the movement to honor and remember loved ones and fight back for lifesaving change on Saturday August 27th, 2022 at Cadillac City Park & Rotary Bandshell. Relay For Life is a community of survivors, caregivers, local citizens, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer and own the power to make that change.
We share a passion to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. In 2022, almost 1.9 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States. Thanks to that shared passion, the lifesaving mission of the American Cancer Society can’t be stopped, ensuring we are here for everyone who needs us.
Relay For Life is partnering with Crafters For A Cause this year and invite you to partake in both events. Survivors will be honored with a complimentary meal provided by Eric’s Wraps and Primos BBQ. We invite the community for a day of celebration, remembering and fighting back. The event is free to attend with plenty of ways to give. Opening Ceremony begins at noon, and the day is packed with family friendly activities and entertainers such as Billy Barnett and Adam Joynt! DJ Rob is back to keep music flowing throughout the day. There will be a dunk tank, bounce house and more!
For more than 35 years, Relay For Life has joined communities together to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society save lives from cancer. Dollars raised each year by over 500,000 Relay participants across the country help attack all cancers in countless ways – funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.
“It’s never been easier to raise money for Relay For Life and help fund the future. Every dollar raised fuels the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission. The fight against cancer needs you now more than ever,” said Trisha Jackson, American Cancer Society Staff Partner.
There are many ways to get involved.
• Join the Relay For Life of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola & Mecosta Counties – Sign up to join an existing team or start a new team at www.relayforlife.org/wexfordmissaukee
• Donate – If you can’t participate in this year’s event, you can still help save lives by making a donation. Every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Visit RelayForLIfe.org/wexfordmissaukeemi to make a donation today.
Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.
