CADILLAC — With a quick 8-0 vote Wednesday, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners gave the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office and Jail another tool to use in addressing the substance abuse problem facing the county and its people.
On Wednesday, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a memorandum of understanding with Catholic Human Service that allows the county to utilize county liquor tax revenue to fund substance abuse treatment and prevention service in the jail. Commissioner Brian Potter was absent from the meeting.
Wexford County Jail Administrator Lt. Michael McDaniel said the issue of substance abuse is not going anywhere and the new counselor will be a huge help at the jail and beyond.
He also said having 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore on board with and doing most of the leg work for the grant was extremely important.
“It not only opens programs up inside the jail but also allows for use of community corrections through the T-House,” he said.
The Northern Michigan Regional Entity manages the Medicaid funding for behavioral health and substance use disorder services in Wexford County. Half of the County’s liquor tax revenue is directed to the regional entity to fund a variety of substance abuse treatment and prevention services. Some of that revenue is available to Wexford County through a grant process. 28th Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore submitted a grant application to the regional entity to fund a counselor who will visit both the Wexford and Missaukee jails.
According to information from Wednesday’s agenda packet and the grant application submitted by Elmore, it stated: “This is a collaboration between Wexford and Missaukee Counties and Catholic Human Services. Funds will go to hire a dedicated substance use disorder treatment counselor.”
On Wednesday Elmore said the new counselor was the result of collaboration between several offices and two counties. He said on Thursday, the Missaukee County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to consider their share of the grant and program.
He also said the Wexford board took a big step forward Wednesday in helping to combat the effects of addiction.
“These funds will be used through Catholic Human Services and help provide substance use disorder treatment to those in pretrial and post conviction confinement,” Elmore said. “I think this is will be a good program to help those suffering from addiction. Drugs hurt more than the user. They hurt families, businesses and our whole community.”
Also during the meeting, the commissioners voted 8-0 to approve the 2022 Wexford County Council on Aging budget. The finance committee had reviewed it previously and suggested the full board approve it. The Senior Services millage requires the board to approve the council on aging proposed budget before millage monies are released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.