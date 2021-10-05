CADILLAC — After hiring a consultant to investigate the design and construction of the new Wexford County Jail, the board of commissioners is scheduled to go into a closed session Wednesday to discuss a written legal opinion.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said she couldn’t go into detail about what the opinion says, but she could confirm it was regarding the report of a hired consultant. She also was not sure if any action would be taken by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners.
“The hope is we will get a definitive answer and we still hope for a reasonable resolution between all the parties,” she said.
In June, the board of commissioners voted 8-0 to hire an expert to review and evaluate both the design and the construction of the Wexford County Jail.
Since its opening, the jail has had numerous issues. While many were resolved, others have continually appeared, according to the commissioners’ June 2 meeting agenda packet. The June 2 agenda packet also stated the county’s legal counsel recommended commissioners look at finding and hiring an expert to do the facility evaluation.
The vote in June was not the first time the board acted because of issues at the jail.
On Aug. 1, 2018, the board voted unanimously to sue the contractor, Granger Construction Company of Lansing, and architectural firm, Hooker DeJong, Inc., who assisted in the construction of the county’s new jail. After commissioners took that vote, however, there was a change in how the contractor and architect were approaching the repair of problems within the jail.
Problems, however, have persisted at the jail. Earlier this year, Koch said the hiring of the expert was the next step in the process of finding solutions to the ongoing issues. While the hope was at the time and continues to be currently, to get things figured out without litigation, it is a possibility.
Roughly 14 months after breaking ground in August 2016, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office housed its first prisoners at the new county jail in November 2017.
The process of building a new jail included a change from a planned expansion project at the current jail site to the construction of a new facility after the land was donated to the county by Stan Fawcett.
The jail project began after an in-depth study concluded the current jail functions as a holding facility for inmates being shuttled to and from court dates at significant expense to taxpayers of about $600,000 a year. The study was released in fall 2013. The jail project included a new 158-bed jail and administrative offices on a 10-acre site.
The 50-year-old former jail only had 32 beds, while the number of inmates reached 90 to 100 each month. The new 49,000 square-foot facility also serves as the new headquarters of the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
Also during the meeting, the full board will be given a brief budget presentation by Koch. No action is scheduled to happen but a public hearing will be scheduled for the Oct. 20 meeting. It is at that meeting where the commissioners could take action to accept the 2022 budget.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/October-6-2021.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
