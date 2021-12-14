Wexford board to revisit contingency agreement for sale of old jail

In June, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted to accept the contingency offer to purchase the more than 4-acre parcel of land the now vacant jail facility sits on from US Federal Properties Co., LLC. The option, however, included the statement that “If the Option is not exercised by December 31, 2021, or otherwise extended, this agreement shall be considered terminated.” Information found in the Dec. 15 Wexford County Board of Commissioners agenda packet stated the Veterans Administration has not yet made a purchase decision.