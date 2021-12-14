Wexford board to revisit contingency agreement for sale of old jail

CADILLAC — Time is running out regarding the extension of a contingency offer by a company to purchase the old Wexford County Jail.
In June, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted to accept the contingency offer to purchase the more than 4-acre parcel of land the now vacant jail facility sits on from US Federal Properties Co., LLC.
The move meant the county entered into a contingent option to purchase with US Federal Properties Co., LLC. If things work out, the site would become a new outpatient clinic to Veterans Affairs.
A proposal packet must be submitted by July 1 to the VA and if the site and plan are approved, US Federal Properties Co., LLC will purchase the old jail property from the county, develop it per the VA’s requirements and provide a long-term lease to the VA.
The option, however, included the statement that “If the Option is not exercised by December 31, 2021, or otherwise extended, this agreement shall be considered terminated.”
Information found in the Dec. 15 Wexford County Board of Commissioners agenda packet stated Jason Hobick of US Federal Properties said the Veterans Administration has not yet contacted him regarding a purchase decision. He is working to get a response from the VA regarding what length of extension would be reasonable for consideration by the Executive Committee.
The Executive Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said nothing has been relayed in terms of a new timeframe as of Monday.
“We are waiting for the VA to make a decision. If we don’t hear anything, the option will expire,” Koch said. “We are waiting to hear from people.”
In March, the board voted to approve moving forward with the potential sale of the old Wexford County Jail to US Federal Properties Co., LLC. At that time, the county said it would take the old jail off the market for the next 10 months as US Federal Properties Co., LLC worked through the purchase and site development. The property will be sold for the asking price of $275,000.
With approval by the board in March, US Federal Properties Co., LLC, delivered an earnest money deposit for $10,000 to be held by First American Title. If the closing fails to occur on or before Dec. 31, 2021, then the county would have retained the $10,000 and neither party would have any further obligation to the other.
When the commissioners voted to take the jail off the market in March, board chairman Gary Taylor said no other interested buyers were looking at the property. Only Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital previously showed any interest. With no other potential buyers showing any interest in buying the old jail, the board entertained the request.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Binder1-5.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
