CADILLAC — Wexford County has seen several new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the last couple weeks, with the latest on Saturday bringing the county's total to 18.
No other local counties saw an increase in confirmed cases Saturday, at least according to local authorities. The cases in Missaukee County remained at 19, Lake County's cases remained at 6 confirmed, and Osceola remained at 20, although the state of Michigan's figures were inconsistent with local health authorities: in Wexford County, they list the number of confirmed cases at 19; and in Osceola County, they list them at 21.
The total number of deaths in this area attributed to COVID-19 has remained the same for some time: three in Wexford County, one in Missaukee County, and none in Lake County. Osceola County also has had no deaths.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported two hospitalizations related to the coronavirus on June 25 and June 26. According to the data available online, the hospital had admitted zero patients since June 3.
The state reported 314 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, in addition to 19 death, bringing the total number of infected to 63,009 and the total number of deaths to 5,907.
