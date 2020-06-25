CADILLAC — One new case of COVID-19 was reported by state and local public health officials in Wexford County on Thursday, bringing the county's total number of confirmed cases to 17.
No other local counties saw an increase in confirmed cases Thursday.
The total number of deaths in this area attributed to COVID-19 has remained the same for some time: three in Wexford County, one in Missaukee County, and none in Lake and Osceola counties.
Health authorities report that as of Thursday, there were six probable COVID-19 cases in Wexford County, six in Missaukee County, seven in Osceola County and one in Lake County.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported one hospitalization related to the coronavirus on June 25. According to the data available online, the hospital had admitted zero patients since June 3.
Fifteen people have been reported as fully recovered from COVID-19 in Missaukee County, nine in Wexford County and five in Lake County. There is no recovery data listed for Osceola County on the Central Michigan District Health Department website.
According to District Health Department No. 10, the ages of those with confirmed coronavirus infection run the gamut but deaths reported from the virus are exclusively among those of advanced age. According to the data, there have been 12 deaths among those age 70 and over, and four among those 60-69. There have been no deaths in the District Health Department No. 10 region of people under 60 years old.
The state reported 353 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, in addition to 19 deaths, bringing the total number of infected to 62,306 and the total number of deaths to 19.
