CADILLAC — Wexford County has seen several new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the last couple weeks, with the latest two over the weekend bringing the county's total to 19.
District Health Department No. 10 confirmed one new case of COVID-19 for Wexford County on both Saturday and Sunday.
No other local counties saw an increase in confirmed cases over the weekend, at least according to local authorities. The cases in Missaukee County remained at 19, Lake County's cases remained at six confirmed, and Osceola remained at 20, however, the state of Michigan's figures were inconsistent with local health authorities: in Osceola County, they list the number of confirmed cases at 22.
The total number of deaths in this area attributed to COVID-19 has remained the same for some time: three in Wexford County, one in Missaukee County, and none in Lake County. Osceola County also has had no deaths.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital reported two hospitalizations related to the coronavirus on June 25 and June 26. According to the data available online, the hospital had admitted zero patients since June 3.
The state reported 314 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, in addition to 19 deaths, bringing the total number of infected to 63,009 and the total number of deaths to 5,907.
On Sunday, the state reported 252 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, in addition to four deaths, bringing the total number of infected to 63,261 and the total number of deaths to 5,911.
According to District Health Department No. 10, there have been eight COVID-19 recoveries so far in Wexford County, 15 in Missaukee County and five in Lake County. Central Michigan District Health Department, which covers Osceola County, doesn't appear to have recovery data listed on their website.
