CADILLAC — Wexford County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a suspect following a domestic violence incident and subsequent threat against police.
According to a sheriff's office press release, on Thursday around 3:03 p.m., deputies responded to Deer Track Trail in Colfax Township on a report of domestic violence assault.
The suspect of the assault was reported to be armed with a long gun and reportedly expressed a willingness to fire at police, according to the press release.
Deputies arrested the suspect without further incident with assistance of the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force and Michigan State Police.
Additional information on the identity of the suspect and if any charges will be brought against them was not available at press time.
