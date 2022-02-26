CADILLAC — For millennia, libraries have been dispensaries of knowledge and ideas — it’s the same in the 21st Century as it was thousands of years ago, although the method by which information is stored and shared has diversified, from scrolls and books to computers and the internet.
In keeping with the times, the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library, the Manton Public Library and Mesick Public Library recently began loaning out internet hotspots and laptop computers to people in the community free of charge.
The libraries have access to this technology thanks to a grant of about $15,000 provided by the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
When activated, hotspots create a Wi-Fi region that devices can connect to in order to access the internet. To maximize availability of service, they have hotspots from several different carriers, including T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT and T.
“Internet access is an issue in our community,” said library director Tracy Logan-Walker, who added that students check out the hotspots so they can complete their school work. She said they’ve also loaned them out to job seekers interesting in submitting their resumes online.
“They’re also perfect for people who are considering introducing technology into their homes but want to try it out first,” Logan-Walker said.
To rent out a hotspot, computer or both, a person has to be at least 18 years old. Logan-Walker said there are filters on the technology that prevent it from accessing content such as pornography that would violate the Child Internet Protection Act.
The program started at the beginning of this month and they’re trying to get the word out about it.
At the Cadillac library, Logan-Walker said they’re also in the process of setting up a room where people can record podcasts.
She said they purchased a couple of professional-grade microphones and an audio recording interface after receiving requests from people who were interested in producing their own podcasts without having to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on equipment.
“Podcasts are such a huge part of our cultural media consumption,” Logan-Walker said. “But some are intimated by the technological aspect of it.”
Logan-Walker said she’d like to eventually sound-proof the room to make it more suitable as a recording space. In the meantime, the room and the equipment are ready to be used.
For more information, call the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library at (231) 775-6541, the Manton Public Library at (231) 824-3584, or the Mesick Public Library at (231) 885-1120.
