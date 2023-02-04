CADILLAC — The Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center announces the February Co-op Students of the Month.
Nick Fuller of Cadillac High School is enrolled in the Business Management Administration program and works as an office assistant at the Career Technical Center.
Autumn Webster of Cadillac High School is enrolled in the Business Management Administration program and works as an office assistant at the Career Technical Center.
If your business would like to host an eager to learn CTC student for a so-op position, please contact LeAnne Bush at (231) 876-2214.
