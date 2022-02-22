CADILLAC — The Wexford County and Missaukee County courthouses are closed today, Tuesday, Feb. 22 due to the weather conditions.
In addition to the courthouse being closed in Wexford County, two Board of Commissioners committee meetings also were canceled. The Human Resources and Public Safety Committee meeting and the Recreation and Building Committee meeting were canceled. The Human Resources and Public Safety Committee was rescheduled for 4 p.m. on Feb. 24, but the other meeting has yet to be rescheduled.
