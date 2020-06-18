Wexford, Osceola counties report two new cases of COVID-19

CADILLAC — Public health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, one in Wexford County and one in Osceola County.
According to figures published on the state of Michigan's website, Wexford County now has 15 confirmed cases and Osceola County has 19. Missaukee County's case totals remained at 18 and Lake County remained at six.
Figures compiled by District Health Department No. 10 did not reflect the new case in Wexford County but a message on their website states that due to a Michigan Disease Surveillance System outage Thursday afternoon, there would be a delay in the reporting of numbers. The Central Michigan District Health Department confirmed the 19th case in Osceola County.
Of the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, only Wexford and Missaukee counties have had any COVID-19 deaths. Three Wexford County residents died and one Missaukee County resident died.
The state reported on Thursday that there were 225 new cases statewide and 26 deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 60,618 and deaths to 5,818 since the pandemic reached Michigan.
The county-based numbers leave out one big population located within the geographic boundaries of our region.
The North Lake Correctional Facility near Baldwin is a privately-owned prison operated under contract with the federal Bureau of Prisons. Inmates don't count towards Lake County's totals. More than 100 have gotten sick.
