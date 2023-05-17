In the Cadillac News on Saturday, May 6, Rover was asked if the city would be repairing sidewalks this year. The reply from Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager told Rover there were no plans. The manager did say, “the city encourages homeowners to keep their walks in good repair.” How can a single handicapped widow do this?
Althea D. Lorey
Cadillac
One enormous problem in a majority of high schools is the struggle for a good quality sports uniform: thousands of students are involved in school sports and are aware of the importance of a good and sturdy uniform. Athletes are both feeling and looking devastated and less professional than other sports teams that get nice uniforms.
In order for sports programs to continue to excel, adequate uniforms are going to continue to be an essential need. One of the main problems with sports uniforms are finances. Schools are constantly left scrambling just trying to get enough funds for their schools’ sports uniforms.
Another one of the problems that schools are facing is JV teams only getting excruciating, withered out, passed down uniforms. This is a well-known concept all over the place, but it is still a problem that needs fixing. Being on JV is already being lower than varsity, but with the old, revolting uniforms it makes these players feel even lower. A lot of athletes love their sports, but if their uniform is too small or really worn out it makes these players feel more distracted when they really just want to focus on the sport they absolutely adore.
Schools may say that it is impossible to get the nicest uniforms that are possible. But this is simply not true: with parents, coaches, alumni, and athletes there should be a great deal of people that would be willing to help out with all of these sports programs.
In order for sports teams to get the great quality uniforms that these athletes deserve, everyone needs to step in and fund-raise as much as possible. The financial burden should not just fall on parents and families alone; but alumni and local business leaders should consider financially assisting sports programs as well.
Kaylee E. Rush
Tustin
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
