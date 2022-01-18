Lessons…
Growing up in sunny San Diego I couldn’t have imagined being in Northern Michigan during the winter. I have learned about how snow and ice works in more ways than one! That when you leave snow on your porch for too long you also learn how to deal with an ice sheet.
Other lessons were learned since moving up here, like why water is so important for the ecosystem, and how we can monitor its health. Since joining the Missaukee Conservation District, I’ve been able to work on a variety of exciting projects and learn more about the health of our soil and water.
A journey toward conservation
I grew up loving animals and ended up getting my bachelor’s in ecology. After spending time as a substitute teacher and volunteering at wildlife rehabilitations, I got into researching bats. While pursuing my master’s at Eastern Michigan University in 2019, I was able to give poster presentations on my research and work as a teaching assistant.
Two and some odd years later, I am finishing my thesis and have grown into a part-time role at the Missaukee Conservation District. Since August, I have been able to apply the skills and knowledge I’ve learned over the years to local watershed and soil health. So, what exactly does a conservation technician do?
Stream crossings surveys
The first project of note I worked on was surveying for The Great Lakes Stream Crossing Inventory. This year, the Missaukee Conservation District surveyed 13 culvert stream crossings throughout the county. Culverts are important for many reasons. They help maintain water levels, prevent erosion and allow fish to move between areas.
A variety of tools were used for the survey, and pictures were taken to get a score for stream crossing health. This informs us on physical characteristics that contribute to stream health. It is also important to monitor streams by identifying organisms living within the water.
“Water bugs,” oh my!
This biological survey happens during the conservation district’s ongoing stream monitoring events. This is a super fun opportunity to learn about aquatic insects.
Many insects that live around streams have a larval form that lives in water. These larval forms are called macroinvertebrates or “water bugs.” Caddisflies, dragonflies, damselflies and many other insects have a larval stage, and their presence can be an indicator for stream health.
Stream monitoring involves Missaukee Conservation District employees and many amazing volunteers. More stream monitoring volunteers are always needed in the spring and fall to join this stellar team. It includes surveying, identification of macroinvertebrates, a chat about our discoveries, and lunch. The coolest find last year was a handful of caddisfly pupae stuck to a river rock. They are quite the fashionistas, decorating their shells with sticks and pebbles they find on the riverbed.
Soil health
Along with projects surrounding water, I was able to become a Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control agent. This was under the guidance of our education coordinator and SESC agent Andrea Mayer. This has been a great opportunity to see homeowner’s finish their projects, connect with the community, and protect local lakes and waterways. SESC agents help with protective measures so that excavated soil doesn’t get into our lakes or even a neighbor’s property.
Future projects
As a conservation technician, I have been able to use my new knowledge and skills to learn more about the environment within the area. This includes assessing maps to determine areas of concern within our watersheds. Previous maps have identified areas with high groundwater input, land usage, and much more. These factors can help inform future decisions on where to survey for watershed health.
In addition to watersheds, more needs to be learned about vernal pools within the area. These can also be called seasonal or ephemeral ponds. Vernal pools typically lack fish and provide a great habitat for frogs, salamanders, and fairy shrimp. Collaboration is wanted from residents who believe they may have a vernal pool on their property and have an interest in citizen science.
Education
Along with educating the public about protecting local soil and water, education on Michigan ecology and conservation is important as well. Aquatic invasive species like Phragmites and zebra mussel can spread easily and are very harmful for our lakes and rivers. Missaukee Conservation District has provided outreach through the Clean Boats, Clean Waters Grant. We hope that continued education for lake enthusiasts this upcoming summer will encourage stopping the spread of aquatic invasive species to and from our lakes.
Along with many amazing talks and workshops given by Missaukee Conservation District staff this year, I am excited to give a talk on bats and how they help our environment. This talk is geared toward ages 8 to 18 on February 17 at 4 p.m., at the Ardis Missaukee District Library. There will be plenty of activities for children and a bat box will be raffled away at the end. Registration can be found at missaukeecd.org, under events.
If you have any questions about these topics, would like to volunteer, or think you have a vernal pool on your property, please email or call Missaukee Conservation District.
Brooke is the Conservation Technician and Soil Erosion and Sedimentation Control Agent for Missaukee Conservation District. You can contact her at brooke.daly@macd.org or 231-839-7193.
