1) “Atlanta” series-finale, 10 p.m., FX, rerunning at 10:47 and 11:34. One of TV’s best (if weirdest) shows ends its four-season run. It has already won six Emmys and been nominated for 19 more, including two for best comedy series. Donald Glover has been nominated three times as best actor and twice as director (winning once in each category), plus twice for his scripts. The finale’s title — not serious, we hope — is, “It Was Only a Dream.”
2) “Welcome to Flatch,” 9:02 p.m., Fox. This is the line-up Fox planned for last Thursday, before a World Series rain-out threw everything off. There’s “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 and “Call Me Kat” at 9:30, sandwiching a fairly good “Flatch”: Barb (Jaime Pressly, 45) has just started a torrid sexual affair with young Shrub. His cousin Kelly tries to stop it by turning drab, dull Beth into a flashy mini-Barb.
3) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. The ongoing story of Georgie and his pregnant ex-girlfriend has given the show fresh depth. Now they meet the parents (Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones) who have spurned her. That’s followed by “Ghosts,” with the crew of the “Dumbest Deaths” TV show arriving to depict Pete’s arrow-through-the-head demise.
4) “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 and 9 p.m., ABC. A fierce thunderstorm ripples through both episodes. The first-responders rush to the site of a downed helicopter. The hospital deals with storm victims and finds new crises during difficult surgery for a beloved author.
5) Movies. Two epics run from 7-10 p.m.: FX has “Black Panther” (2018), giving “Atlanta” the big-deal lead-in it deserves; AMC has Martin Scorsese’s mob film, “Goodfellas” (1990). In an opposite approach, HBO has “(500) Days of Summer” (2009), a likable indie film, at 8:15.
