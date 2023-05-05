1) “Jeopardy Masters” debut, 8 and 8:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, ABC. After lots of season-finales, ABC gets an early start on summer fun-and-games. This show will go on for two more weeks (Mondays through Wednesdays), with Ken Jennings hosting current “Jeopardy” leaders — from James Holzhauer (almost $3 million) to Sam Buttrey (around $150,000). Others are Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach and Andrew He.
2) “Great Performances,” 9 p.m. Friday, PBS. Celebrating its first 50 years, this lives up to its name with great Broadway performances. Sutton Foster hosts and sings beautifully. There’s spectacular dancing to music from “Sophisticated Ladies,” “Jelly’s Last Jam” and more. There are great voices, old (Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell) and new (Ledisi, Solea Pfeiffer, Mamie Parris). And Rob McClure mashes decades of titles into three frantic minutes.
3) “NCIS: Los Angeles,” 10 p.m. Sunday, CBS. There are plenty of finales, but none like this. Over the next two Sundays, the show wraps up its 14th and final season. This first half of the finale finds that a federal agent is missing and military-grade weapons have been stolen. As the team scrambles, Callen and Anna are planning their wedding. Also Sunday, “East New York” ends its season, allowing “NCIS:LA” to borrow 9 p.m. for next week’s finale.
4) “Academy of Country Music Awards,” 8-10 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon Prime. For the second year, this is on a streaming network, out of reach for some fans. Still, it packs starpower: Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks host, with performances by Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Kane Brown and more. Also streaming live: The Eurovision Song Contest, at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Thursday and (the finals) Saturday on Peacock.
5) “Independent Lens: Sam Now,” 10 p.m. today, PBS. For years, Reed Harkness made goofy movies, with his half-brother Sam as a superhero. Then he suggested a substantial film — trying to find Sam’s mother, who had simply vanished when her son was in his early teens. The search worked surprisingly well — as does this movie. Sprawling across 25 years, it empathizes with the people and with opposite approaches to a crisis: Confront it or simply let it be.
6) “Accused” season-finale, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Fox. This has been one of the year’s most memorable shows — and, at times, one of the most painful. For the fourth time in 16 episodes, a story involves a troubled son. This time, he’s back from his latest drug-rehab and working with his father. The dad (Keith Carradine) is a music star, overwhelmed by this dilemma. Like every “Accused,” this is written and acted with subtle skill; like many, its tough to watch.
7) More games and such, ABC. Tuesday is Steve Harvey’s night. At 9 p.m., “Judge Steve Harvey” opens its season, with candid verdicts for personal disputes; at 10, he hosts “Celebrity Family Feud.” On Wednesday, Vanna White has her moment: After four decades of spinning letters, she gets to be a “Wheel of Fortune” contestant — facing geniuses:“Jeopardy” hosts Mayim Bialik and Jennings. That’s at 9 p.m., followed by “The Game Show Show.”
8) “Ghosts” season-finale, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, CBS. Situation comedies have had a tough year ,but this one has thrived. Now someone arrives claiming to be the manor’s rightful heir; also, CBS says, there’s a surprise that could change everything. Two other sitcoms have finales this week — “Night Court” (the judge is on trial) and “Lopez vs. Lopez,” at 8 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on NBC. “Ghosts” and “Night Court” have been renewed; “Lopez” is in limbo
9) “Fear the Walking Dead” season-opener, 9 p.m. Sunday, AMC, rerunning at 10:19. After being the core of the show for four seasons, Madison (the terrific Kim Dickens) disappeared. In the seventh-season finale (rerunning at 7:48), we learned she’d been stealing children (including Morgan’s daughter Mo) for the PADRE group. Now this eighth and final season jumps ahead seven years, with Madison, Morgan and Mo entwined in a fierce power struggle.
10) MORE: Two shows wrap their seasons with smartly written, subtly played two-parters: “Dalgleish” is today on www.acorn.tv; “Single Drunk Female” is 10 and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Freeform. Other season-finales include: “Fantasy Island” (9 p.m. Monday, Fox), “Next Level Chef” (8 and 9 p.m. Thursday, Fox); “Walker” (8 p.m. Thursday, CW); and “Dear Mama,” the terrific profile of Tupac Shakur and his mom (10 p.m. Friday, FX).
