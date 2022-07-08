1) “The Bachelorette” opener, 8-10 p.m. today, ABC. These two might seem like opposites: Rachel Recchia, 26, is 5-foot-2; Gabby Windey, 31, is 5-9. Rechia is a flight instructor, working on being a pilot; Windey is a nurse who won an award for her pandemic care. But both are ex-cheerleaders and both were “Bachelor” runners-up; now can each can choose a guy. They meet 32 tonight, including a banker, a broker, a bartender and a “meatball enthusiast.”
2) “Claim to Fame” debut, 10 p.m. today, ABC. Frankie Jonas is a Jonas brother, but not one of the Jonas Brothers. He was 4 when his brothers signed a record deal; now 21, he’s had a few acting roles. He’s “the bonus Jonas,” hosting with brother Kevin, 34. (The others are 32 and 29.) A dozen people like Frankie — with more-famous kin — share a house and hide their identities. In the opener, which reruns at 7 p.m. Sunday, they have a talent show.
3) “What We Do in the Shadows” season-opener, 10 p.m. Tuesday, FX, Last year’s terrific season ended in chaos. Nadja left for London … her husband Laszlo stayed behind to care for the being that sprang from the late Colin’s chest … Nandor visited his homeland … and Guillermo was shipped in a box. Now things return to abnormal. The vampires’ Staten Island home is crumbling, but Nandor and Nadja have fresh dreams; it’s a weird and funny start.
4) Sharks, all week. The 10th “Shark Fest” is on National Geographic … two weeks ahead of the 35th “Shark Week,” on Discovery. “When Sharks Attack” is 8 p.m. today through Friday (plus an extra hour at 9 p.m. Friday) — rerunning at 1 a.m. daily and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Other reruns are in the daytime, with new hours at 7, 9 and 10 pm. There’s more on ESPN and last season’s excellent “Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth” is 8 p.m. Wednesday on ABC.
5) “Holey Moley” season-finale, 8 p.m. Tuesday, ABC. The Tuesday shows — “Holey Moley,” “The Chase,” “Who Do You Believe?” — started summer runs early, on May 2; now they end early. For this miniature-golf battle, that means one more elimination round. Then the two survivors go for the championship. Kermit the Frog will return to the broadcast booth with Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore; Miss Piggy will, of course, also seek attention.
6) “Everything’s Trash” debut, 10 and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Freeform. Phoebe Robinson, 37, co-created this show and plays a podcaster with no money and a cheerily messy Brooklyn life; then her “perfect” brother starts a political campaign. That’s sort of like her real life: Robinson co-created “2 Dope Queens” (the podcast and the HBO series); her older brother Phil has an MBA, was a start-up executive and was elected to the Ohio legislature.
7) “Young Sheldon” and “Ghosts,” 8 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, CBS. The bad news is that CBS is trimming its Thursday comedies. Beginning now (and continuing this fall), there are two. “United States of Al” and “B Positive” are gone; for now, “Big Brother” is at 9. The good news is that the top comedies are now side-by-side. These reruns (good ones) see a scientist (Ming-Na Wen) clash with Sheldon and the ghosts help spy on crabby neighbors.
8) American Film Institute tribute to Julie Andrews, 8 and 11:45 p.m. Friday, Turner Classic Movies. After her “Sound of Music” triumph, Andrews scored in comedies (including seven with her husband, director Blake Edwards) and dramas. TCM has good examples — his “Victor/Victoria” (1983) at :915 p.m. and Arthur Hiller’s “Americanization of Emily” (1964) at 1 a.m. The tribute includes five former “Sound of Music” kids; also, Cynthia Erivo sings “Edelweiss.”
9) “Transplant” season-finale, 8 p.m. Saturday, NBC. This solid Canadian show makes big changes, while also leaving some cliffhangers. The series began with Bash, a Syrian refugee, saving the life of Bishop — the emergency-room chief. Bishop hired and vouched for him, despite a lack of paperwork. Then there’s the intense Mags … the closed-off Jane … and Hunter, working far away. Their patients add key scenes, including great ones with one in her 90s.
10) “Hotel Portofino,” 8 p.m. Sunday, PBS. A week before the season-finale, here’s a potent hour. In an English-run hotel in 1930s Italy, crises build. Bella keeps a romance secret from her husband … who is selling a phony painting. She’s harassed by an official … who might find the anti-Fascist pamphlets her son’s friend had hidden. At 9 p.m., PBS has a good “Grantchester”; AMC has a clumsy ending to “Dark Winds,” which was a terrific series until now.
