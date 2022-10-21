1) “The Conners” and more, 8-10 p.m. Wednesday, ABC. Ever since its “Roseanne” days, 34 years ago, this has had great Halloween episodes. Now Dan wants the house decorated, but everyone is busy; Becky tries to take over. That’s followed at 8:30 by horror-film spoofs on “The Goldbergs.” At 9, someone steals the Halloween candy from “Abbott Elementary”; at 9:30, Tom may have a Halloween-time stalker on “Home Economics.”
2) “Station 19,” 8 p.m. Thursday, ABC. Dramas also have holiday episodes. Here, there’s an emergency at a Halloween carnival … the station hosts trick-or-treaters … and Jack feels haunted by a ghost from his past. There’s more at 9 on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” … or on Fox’s “Welcome to Flatch,” where a psychic gave Cheryl a curse and gives Barb fresh lust. It’s a so-so episode, but ends with big moments, leading into a “Call Me Kat” Halloween party.
3) “The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. Sunday, Fox. It’s the 32nd — yes, 32nd — “Treehouse of Horrors,” a tradition that goes back to the second season. Last Sunday, a special offered a half-hour take-off on “It.” Now we get the usual “Treehouse” form — three wonderfully weird tales, too gory for some viewers, but delightful for others. There are take-offs on two films “The Babadook” and (in anime style) “Death Note,” and a “Westworld” that has a heroic Homer.
4) “Quantum Leap,” 10 p.m. today, NBC. On Oct. 17, 1989, rush hour was lighter than usual in the Bay area; many people had left early, to catch a telecast of the World Series game between neighboring San Francisco and Oakland. Then an earthquake struck at 5:03 p.m.. It killed 63 people (42 of them when an Oakland freeway collapsed), damaged 12,000 homes and delayed the Series for 10 days. Here’s a fictional view, with Ben dumped into the middle
5) “The Resident,” 8 p.m. Tuesday, Fox. Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood) has bounced around this show. He was the main villain … then was a hero … then vanished, getting out-of-state medical treatments. Now he’s back — and marrying Kit (Jane Leeves), who has his old job as the hospital’s CEO. It’s the 100th episode of this above-average show, and in the TV tradition, it complicates the wedding, Bell and Conrad are called away for a medical emergency
6) “Independent Lens,” 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, KVPT, 4 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, digital 18.4. Meet stars of TikTok — Spencer X. a beat-boxer with a million-dollar mouth … Deja Foxx, once a homeless teen and now a Columbia honors student who supports herself and her mom with videos ranging from sexy to socio-political … Feroza Aziz, who slid genocide protests into an eyelash tutorial. Meeting them, we also hear of TikTok sins, from censorship to bias and beyond.
7) “Making Black America” finale, 9 p.m. Tuesday, PBS. As integration grew in the ‘60s, Henry Louis Gates says, some Black institutions faded, others soared. He views the rise of poets and playwrights, rappers and rebels, from Black Panthers to Black Lives Matter. That’s in a strong PBS week that has Russian war crimes (10 p.m. Tuesday), the fall of the Roman Empire (10 p.m. Wednesday) and a “Day of the Dead” advance concert (9 p.m. Friday)..
8) World Series opener, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Fox, with preview at 7. It’s time for baseball’s best — or the best to survive the first play-off rounds. In the National League, the Dodgers had 111 regular-season wins — fourth-most since 1900); the Braves and Mets had 101, the Cardinals had 93. All were eliminated, leaving the Padres (89) and Philliess (87) fighting for a Series spot … while the American League had its top teams, the Astros (106) and Yankees (99).
9) “Saturday Night Live,” 11:29 p.m. Saturday, NBC. After pausing for a rerun, “SNL” has its fourth new episode in five weeks. The previous new one had Megan Thee Stallion double as host and music guest; now Jack Harlow does the same. Also, Lifetime reruns Amish movies at 2, 4 and 6 p.m., then debuts “An Amish Sin” at 8, 10:03 and midnight. It’s an adequate look at a serious issue; the talented Kellie Martin has a small role as a devout mom.
10) “White Lotus” season-opener, 9 p.m. Sunday, HBO, rerunning at 10:02 and 11:40. The first season won 10 Emmys, including best mini-series and three for writer-director-producer Mike White. Now he has a seven-episode second season. It’s again a comedy-drama set in a resort — this time in Sicily. Jennifer Coolidge, who won an Emmy the first season, returns, again with Jon Gries as her lover. Others, from Aureby Plaza to Michael Imperioli, are new.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.