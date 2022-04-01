1) “Benjamin Franklin,” 8 p.m. today and Tuesday, PBS, repeating at 10. Here is Ken Burns’ filmmaking at its finest — a deeply detailed look at a complex person. More than anyone since da Vinci, Franklin (shown here in an artist’s rendition) was a left-brain and right-brain guy. He was a skilled and witty writer — and a scientist, ranging from stoves to bifocals. He was a deeply human guy … yet didn’t see his wife for years and was stridently opposed by his son. Also, his work in France saved the revolution.
2)Basketball championship game, 9 p.m. ET today, TBS, TNT and TruTV. The three-week commotion finally ends. On Saturday, Villanova faced Kansas and North Carolina faced Duke; now the winners go for the college title. TBS has a preview at 7 p.m. and a post-game show at about 11:30. Then that’s it for basketball … except the pros go on forever. ESPN has pro games at 8 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Wednesday; then it’s TNT at7 :30 and 10 Thursday.
3) “Killing Eve” series finale, 8-10 p.m. Sunday, BBC America. A great series ends in its fashion — lots of odd detours, a big (but quick) peak … and then one more jolt, to remind us that the best things (and best shows) tend to be elusive. As it starts, Villanelle is in the Scottish woods with another hitwoman … Konstanin is grooming young assassin Pam … Carolyn is pensive … and Eve is convinced The Twelve must die. Then, after odd interludes, big things happen.
4) “Snowfall,” 10 p.m. Wednesday, FX, rerunning to 2 a.m. At a pivotal point, “Snowfall” takes a detour. Some viewers will love it, some won’t, but it has great performances — especially by Damson Idris, whose character (Franklin) is usually stoic. Last week, Franklin’s uncle Jerome finally proposed to Louise … who has secretly ordered a hit that could set off gang warfare. That crisis returns next week; for now, the wedding provides a bizarre change-up.
5) “Welcome to Flatch,” 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Fox. After three good episodes, “Flatch” has an even better one, managing to be both funny and poignant. At the core are cousins in small-town Ohio, out of school and going nowhere. Kelly gets a rare chance to be with her dad; Shrub asks a girl for a date and (separately) finally sees a naked female body. This slow, droll comedy also has key moments for the pastor and his ex-wife, the newspaper editor.
6) “Malcolm X” (1992), 6-9 p.m. Friday, BET. On one level, Spike Lee’s masterwork is a sweeping epic that spans eras and emotions; on the other, it’s a rich portrait of the evolution of Malcolm X, perfectly played by Denzel Washington. It’s sandwiched by richly human Will Smith films — “The Pursuit of Happyness” (2006) at 3 p.m. Friday on BET and “King Richard” (2021) at 8 p.m. Saturday on HBO. Smith’s Oscar-night idiocy shouldn’t distract from great work.
7) “Now Hear This” season-opener, 9 p.m., Friday, PBS. It’s a splendid week for PBS, starting with the great Burns film and ending with “Sanditon” (9 p.m. Sunday), with a harsh awakening for Charlotte’s wide-eyed sister. In between, “Nature” has a strong (if violent) hippo portrait at 8 p.m. Wednesday and this hour mixes gorgeous settings and sounds, as Scott Yoo celebrates Amy Beach — “America’s greatest romantic composer” — and other gifted women.
8) “The Ten Commandments” (1956), 7-11:44 p.m. Saturday, ABC. This has become an Easter-season tradition. By 1956 standards, it was awesome; it won an Oscar for special effects and was nominated for six more, including best picture. By modern standards, it’s a bit stiff. You could try FX’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Ford v Ferrari” (1:30, 5 and 8 p.m.); for modern special effects, Syfy’s Harry Potter marathon starts at 8 a.m.
9) “Would I Lie to You?” debut, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, CW. This micro-budgeted show — seven people talking, no prizes — is surprisingly entertaining. With no preparation, stars read a statement that may or may not be true. They say they gave Paul Newman a piggyback ride … set off an alarm at a Van Gogh exhibit … accidentally pepper-sprayed people at church. They answer questions and people guess if it’s true. It sounds simple, but it’s a lot of fun.
10) “61st Street” debut, 10 p.m. Sunday, AMC. Brilliantly crafted, this debut stirs emotions — then leaves you hanging. You might turn to streamers (ALLBLK or AMC+), which air two episodes Sunday, then stay a week ahead of AMC. We meet an earnest defense lawyer (Courtney Vance, an Emmy- and Tony-winner), an honest cop and a young, college-bound track star. By the end of the first hour, their worlds will entwine, shaking viewers in the way strong drama can do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.