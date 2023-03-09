1) “Lucky Hank” debut, 9 p.m. Sunday, AMC, rerunning at 10:01, 11;02, 12:03. As soon as Hank (Bob Odenkirk) unleashes his rant, we know this is special. He’s a writing professor at, he says, a mediocre college. He’s deeply flawed, but so are the other faculty members, each in a different way. His wife (Mireille Enos) is the world’s kindest vice-principal, but he’s in a perpetual funk, overshadowed by a famous father. The result ripples with great dialog.
2) “Gotham Knights” debut, 9 p.m. Tuesday, CW. A tiny network has one of the week’s best hours, potent visually and emotionally. After the first few minutes, Batman is dead and the focus switches to some reluctant allies — including his adoptive son, the Joker’s long-estranged daughter and a new version of Robin. They have nothing in common except being young, angry and telegenic. It’s a great start and it promptly reruns at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
3) “Sanditon” season-opener, 9 p.m. Sunday, PBS. Now for the opposite of the CW show in most ways. It’s slow and sweet, but (like “Gotham Knights”) well-crafted, with young people at the core of strong emotions. Charlotte is back in town, after getting engaged to a farmer back home. Then what about the widower who silently loves her? Or his daughter, who suddenly has suitors? Or Georgiana, coming into her fortune? This final season is busy and involving.
4) “Call the Midwife” season-opener and “Marie Antoinette” debut, 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday, PBS. It’s the 12th season for “Midwife,” which remains good-spirited despite the agony around it. One nurse arrives, failing in truthfulness; another leaves, battered by homesickness and anti-immigrant attacks. Later, we see Marie Antoinette’s tenuous arrival in France. This first hour is too jumpy, but stick with it; stronger hours await, as she grows into the role.
5) Basketball, all week. The NCAA tournament begins quietly enough, with games at 6:30 and 9 p.m. ET Tuesday and Wednesday, on TruTV. They fill the final four spots in the 64-team tourney; then the deluge begins. On Thursday and Friday, CBS has games at noon and 2:30 a.m., 7 and 9:30 p.m.; TruTV is at 12:30, 3, 7:25 and 9:55. Also on those days, it’s TNT at 1:20, 3:50, 6:50 and 9:25; and TBS at 1:50, 4:20, 7:15 and 9:45. There’s more the next two days.
6) “9-1-1,” 8 p.m. today, Fox. “Buck” Buckley’s life has had some wild detours. He dropped out of college and out of SEAL training. He was a biker, a surfer, a drifter. As a firefighter, he was fired once for bad behavior and other times almost lost his leg and his life; he sued to get his job back. And as last week’s episode ended, he was struck by lightning. Now he’s in a coma, with his mind drifting to alternate lives where he never was a firefighter.
7) “The Good Doctor,” 10 p.m. today, ABC. Shaun — the brilliant and autistic surgeon — faces a malpractice suit. His lawyer (Felicity Huffman) advises a settlement, but there’s an opposite view from her young researcher (Kennedy McMahon) … who is also autistic. Yes, that’s a wild coincidence, a pilot for a “Good Lawyer” series. But McMahon is excellent, as she was in “Nancy Drew.” It might not work as a series, but it’s a terrific episode.
8) “Ted Lasso” season-opener (Apple TV+) and “True Lies” (10 p.m., CBS), Wednesday. Both shows mix likable characters and a movie look. Lasso’s had surprising success with an English soccer team, but now, promoted to the top league, it’s predicted to finish last.
Its owner, furious at losing to her ex-husband, fumes. Meanwhile, “True Lies” shows Helen is quite good at her husband’s spy chores. Now they must trick an arms-buyer out of his money.
9) “Good Trouble” season-opener, 10 p.m. Thursday, Freeform. A rare burst of melodrama starts the season: Mariana, Evan and Joaquin flee the cult-like farm, as a gunman takes aim. Then there’s lust (Davia and Dennis), indecision (Isabella and her baby) and humor (Alice’s bizarre new job), with a closing emotional kick. It’s a good episode, as is the season-finale of Freeform’s “Grown-ish” (10:30 p.m. Wednesday) with setbacks for Zoey and her brother.
10) AND: CW’s “Superman & Lois” opens its season at 8 p.m. Tuesday … PBS’ “Great Performances” has opposite shows: “Remember This” (9 p.m. Monday) is small, stark and black-and-white, a one-man play, with David Straithairn subtly perfect as a real-life hero who tried to warn about the horrors of the Holocaust. “The Hours” (9 p.m. Friday) is a big-scale opera, with divas (Renee Fleming, Kelli O’Hara, Joyce DiDonato) in three eras … The week ends with the 200th “Blacklist,” a smart, slick episode..
