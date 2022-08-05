1) “So You Think You Can Dance” finale, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Fox. Only two dancers remain, bringing opposite styles. Keaton Kermode, 20, is husky by dance standards; growing up in an Indiana town of 542, he was a 190-pound running back and safety in football. Alexis Warr, 21, trained at the same Utah dance studio as Derek Hough, then backed him on tour. Keaton is mainly a contemporary dancer; Warr wants to be the show’s first ballroom champ.
2) “Password” debut, 10 p.m. Tuesday and 9 p.m. Wednesday, NBC. After 61 years, this remains a sharp and entertaining game. The new edition tries too hard to be hyper-cheery, but has smart people who make it work. Keke Palmer hosts, with Jimmy Fallon (also the producer) playing each time — Tuesday with Jon Hamm (who’s especially good), Wednesday with Heidi Klum. They even offer impressions of Stallone, Bond and a soccer announcer.
3) “Resident Alien” return, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Syfy. One of TV’s best shows is back after a five-month break. “Harry” — actually, an alien who killed Harry and assumed his body — was about to be killed. Instead, Asta (one of the few people who knows his secret) shot the gunman. She’s in shock, while Harry — who lacks social skills — and D’Arcy scheme the cover-up. As usual, the hour mixes sci-fi drama and bizarre bursts of offbeat humor.
4) “Masterpiece: Grantchester” season-finale, 9 p.m. Sunday, PBS. Last week, Geordie (the cop) finally got his life back together and his wife let him return home. Now there’s a fresh crisis: Another homeless man has been killed and Will (the crime-solving vicar) is in danger. It’s been a tough time for Will, who dallied with a temptress when he should have noticed Geordie’s good-hearted niece Bonnie. Now the season comes to a quick, slick finish.
5) “Better Call Saul,” 9-10:17 p.m. today, AMC, rerunning at 11:17. Only two episodes remain in this great prequel. Last week, we finally re-met the “Breaking Bad” guys, Walter and Jesse. They re-played the scene when they first met Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) — also known as Gene and, later, as Saul — the shifty lawyer for their emerging drug business. Now he’s ready to work with them. Tonight, AMC says, a discovery will raise the stakes.
6) “Bump” debut, 8 and 8:30 p.m Thursday., CW. Oly is your maybe-typical TV teen. She argues with her mom, kisses her boyfriend, studies, faces stress. Then life gets more stressful: Her baby is born, but she didn’t know she was pregnant. Yes, this strains credibility: A big baby emerges unexpectedly from a moderate-sized torso? And yes, this is a “comedy drama” devoid of comedy. Still, it’s skillfully filmed and well-played, holding our interest.
7) Baseball, 4 p.m. PT Thursday, Fox. Baseball lacks flash and ferocity, but it has piles of tradition and history. The majors started in 1876, the year Custer and Hickok were killed, Earp became sheriff and the Jesse James gang was almost decimated. Also, Alexander Graham Bell made the first phone call. Now two of the original eight teams — Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds — meet on the old-style Iowa diamond that was created for “Field of Dreams.”
8) “Secret Celebrity Renovation” and “The Great American Recipe,” 8 p.m. Friday, CBS, 9 p.m., PBS. It’s a feel-good night. First, Olympic champ Nathan Chen returns home, creating a lounge for skaters at the Salt Lake City Sports Complex. Then PBS has its final three chefs and declares a winner. A feel-bad alternative? “Children of the Underground” (8 p.m., FX) is involving, but draining —a five-hour slog through efforts to help children flee from abusers.
9) Movies, Saturday. HBO debuts “The Princess,” a Diana documentary, at 8 p.m., surrounding it with Oscar-winners in terrific 2021 films. At 5:30, Will Smith is the ultimate tennis dad in “King Richard”; at 10, Ariana DeBose is a potent Anita in Steven Speilberg’s superb “West Side Story.” And for truly great performances, catch Vivien Leigh, Marlon Brando and Kim Hunter in “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1951), at 5 p.m. PT on Turner Classic Movies.
10) Also: On Sunday, one season starts — “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” 9 p.m., Starz — and several end. On PBS, the “Grantchester” finale (9 p.m.) is followed by the “Cobra Cyberwar” finale at 10, with a British crisis growing. HBO wraps two seasons: It’s the fourth one for “Westworld” (9 p.m.), which already has two Emmy nominationes for best drama series.
