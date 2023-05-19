1) “The Voice” finale, 8-10 p.m. today and 8-11 p.m.. Tuesday, NBC. In his last season, Blake Shelton has two finalists — Grace West, 19, and NOIVAS, 30. They perform tonight, along with Gina Miles, 18; D.Smooth, 25; and the sister trio, Sorelle, plus guest performers Lewis Capaldi and Alex Newell. Tuesday has a recap (8-9 p.m.), then more guests (CeeLo Green, Maroon 5, Toosii and Diplo & Lily Rose), tributes to Shelton … and a winner.
2) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Succession” finales. Two great shows are voluntarily ending — “Maisel” Friday on Amazon Prime after five seasons, “Succession” at 9 p.m. Sunday on HBO (and on Max), after four. Each has been nominated for the top Emmy (best comedy, best drama) every year. Last week’s “Maisel” ended with the possibility Midge will finally perform on a network show. Now the finale crackles with wit, warmth and surprises.
3) “Survivor” finale, 8-11 p.m. Wednesday, CBS. It’s time to pick the 44th winner and then assemble a reunion. The final five range in age from engineering student Carson Garrett, 20, of Atlanta, to engineering manager Heidi Legares-Greenblatt, 43, of Pittsburgh. Others are an elementary-school teacher (Lauren Harpe, 31, of Texas), a salon owner (Yamil Arocho, 36, of Puerto Rico) and a drug counselor (Carolyn Wiger, 35, of Minnesota).
4) “Jeopardy Masters” finale, 8 p.m. today through Wednesday, ABC. After wrapping its season early, ABC starts an unscripted streak that will run all summer and (due to the writers strike) into the fall. Today, “Jeopardy” is followed (9-11 p.m.) by a documentary on the rugby team that survived a 1972 Andes plane crash. Tuesday has “Judge Steve Harvey” and “Celebrity Family Feud.” Wednesday debuts “Prank Panel,” then has “The Game Show Show.”
5) “NCIS” season-finale, 9 p.m. today, CBS. The past is back to haunt heroes in both of today’s drama finales. In this one, Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is in prison, as his colleagues try to stop a terrorist attack; in “NCIS: Hawaii” (10 p.m.), Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) tries to catch a killer who could destroy everything she’s built. Also, CBS has season-finales of its Monday comedies (“The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola”) and its Tuesday FBI shows.
6) “Beat Shazam” season-opener, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Fox. Here’s another network starting its summer early. This show has Nick Cannon filling in for Jamie Foxx, who’s recovering from medical problems; it’s followed by Niecy Nash hosting “Don’t Forget the Lyrics.” Then Wednesday has two Gordon Ramsay shows — the season-opener of “MasterChef” and the debut of “Food Stars” … which runs at 8 p.m. Thursday, seeking savvy food entrepreneurs.
7) Chicago shows season-finales, 8-11 p.m. Wednesday, NBC. All three shows wrap up on the last day of the season. “Chicago Med” (8 p.m.) has a crisis in “OR 2.0,” its high-tech, high-priced operating room. “Chicago Fire” (9) sees Kidd get a lead on a domestic-terror attack. “Chicago P.D.” (10) has been tracing Richard Beck, who has been planning multiple hate-crimes. Now he’s moving up the date of his attack, as his daughter, Samantha, panics..
8) “The Flash” series-finale, 8 p.m. Wednesday, CW. The bad news is that CW’s most popular show is leaving. As its ninth season ends, friends (old and new) gather for an epic battle, with The Flash trying to save the timeline.
And the good news is that “Riverdale,” which follows, will continue. Tonight, Veronica suspects someone is sabotaging plans for the theater she bought. A week later, “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew” will share Wednesdays.
9) “National Memorial Day Concert,” 8 p.m. Sunday, PBS; rerunning at 9:30. Each year, on Memorial Day eve, this has a passionate mix of stories and music. This time, stories relate to the 70th anniversary of the Korean armistice and the 50th anniversary of the release of Vietnam POW’s. Music tentatively has gospel great Yolanda Adams, Broadway’s Megan Hilty, country’s Jo Dee Messina, the powerhouse duo The War and Treaty and more.
10) ALSO: Two shows offer epic Chinese characters. On Wednesday, Disney+ has “American Born Chinese,” with modern teens facing eternal figures; at 8 p.m. Thursday, ABC airs Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Also Wednesday, FX’s fierce “Mayans M.C.” starts its final season, with episodes at 10 and 11:30 p.m. And at 9 p.m. Friday, PBS reruns “Anything Goes,” with a flimsy story linking vibrant Cole Porter songs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.