1) “B Positive,” 9:30 p.m. Thursday, CBS. After a good first season, this had a drastic makeover. The focus is still on the good-hearted (but sometimes-daft) Gina, brilliantly played by Annaleigh Ashford. But now she has inherited $48 million — and has bought the retirement home where she worked. That brings a flock of Tony-winners — Ashford, Ben Vereen, Linda Lavin, Priscilla Lopez — plus Jane Seymour and Hector Elizondo. At 10 p.m., switch to FX for the “What We Do In the Shadows” season-finale.
2) World Series, 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, Fox, with preview at 4:30; then Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and (barring a sweep) Sunday. In a week already stuffed with football, basketball and hockey, we get the baseball classic. Joe Buck and John Smoltz are in the broadcast booth, with Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci reporting; the pre-game shows have Frank Thomas, Alex Rodriguez and more. And in between, Fox has football; at 8:20 p.m. Thursday (with preview at 7:30), Arizona hosts Green Bay.
3) “In the Heights” (2021), 8 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, HBO. Before “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda composed and starred in this splendid musical about life in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Wisely, he let others take over the movie. Anthony Ramos stars (with Miranda getting one song) and John M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) directed. The result is one of the best movies in years. Warm moments mingle with vibrant numbers that suggest the great movie-musicals of old.
4) “The Conners,” 9 p.m. Wednesday., ABC. Ever since its “Roseanne” days, this has had big episodes for Halloween. Now the home is decked out for the holiday, despite trouble — a leaky roof keeps Dan and Louise from their honeymoon. That’s part of ABC’s Halloween marathon. On “The Goldbergs” (8 p.m.), Adam has lost his holiday spark, after the death of his grandfather. On “Wonder Years”(8:30), a camping trip turns eerie. On “Home Economic” (9:30), Connor shares the holiday with his ex-wife.
5) “All American” season-opener, 8 p.m. today, CW. Last season’s finale was filled with cliff-hangers. Coop was shot;. Layla was on a perilous trip with Carrie … who faked Layla’s suicide note. And Coach Billy fumed at his star. That’s Spencer, who lived at Billy’s home; now he’s dating Billy’s daughter and has been secretly working out with her brother, who’s been sidelined by a concussion. Tonight, Spencer must ponder his college choices. Also with a season-opener is “Walker,” at 8 p.m. Thursday on CW.
6) “The 4400” debut, 9 p.m. today, CW; and “La Brea,” 9 p.m. Tuesday, NBC. These shows have much in common: Their wild, time-travel plots will strain the patience of even science-fiction fans. Still, they’re intriguing enough to keep us watching, despite over-broad characters. In this week’s “La Brea,” people (apparently dumped into 10,000 BC) are startled to explore a fort. In the “4400” reboot, 4,400 people from different times are suddenly dumped onto a field. They’re bewildered; so are TV viewers.
7) “The Last O.G.” season-opener, 10 and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, TBS. In real life, Tracy Morgan survived a 2014 traffic accident that some people thought would end his career, And in this fiction, he’s been shot; hovering near death, he has a fun dream scene. Not to worry; these fairly good episodes see him resuming a life that’s almost normal. He’s getting to know the daughter he missed during 15 years in prison; he also finds that an old prison contact might help protect him from being shot again.
8) “Now Hear This: Beethoven’s Ghost,” 9 p.m. Friday, PBS. In most “Now Hear This” hours, violinist Scott Yoo blends music, commentary and a travelog. Now comes a terrific detour: As five musicians record Beethoven’s music, the composer’s ghost (perfectly played by John Hans Tester) roams … with Freud’s ghost trying to do some instant analysis. The music — especially from Yoo and pianist Anna Polonsky — soars. At 10 and 10:30, “One Voice” has half-hours focusing on country and roots music.
9) Halloween weekend. There are plenty of chances to catch original versions of classics movies. On Saturday, AMC has “Halloween” (1978) at 10:30 a.m. and 5 and 11:28 p.m.; Syfy has “Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984) at 8 p.m. and midnight. Also: Turner Classic Movies has “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) and “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1978) at 10 p.m. and midnight ET Friday; “The Fly” (1958) and “Frankenstein” (1931) at 6:15 and 8 p.m. Saturday and “Psycho” at 8 p.m. Sunday.
10) Halloween lite. Then again, the holiday can be fun. FX has Halloween episodes of “The Simpsons” on Wednesday and “Family Guy” on Friday, each from 8-11 p.m. and midnight to 2 a,m. Then FXX has 30 “Simpsons” tales Sunday, from 9 a.m. to midnight. Movies? Try “Young Frankenstein” (1974), 9:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Turner Classic Movies … “Under Wraps” (2021), 7 p.m. Wednesday and noon Sunday, Disney … and “Ghostbusters” (1984), 8 a.m. Saturday and 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Freeform.
