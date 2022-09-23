1) “So Help Me Todd” debut, 9 p.m. Thursday, CBS. There’s a sweet spot, where fun and crime-solving co-exist. TV lost it for a while, but “Todd” hits it perfectly in its opener … before getting a tad goofy in the next couple weeks. Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) is a lawyer; Todd (Skylar Astin) is a private eye, with tech skills and no work. He’s also her son; when he works for her, his freeform style collides with her diligence. Good mysteries are peppered with fun.
2) “The Rookie: Feds” debut, 10 p.m. Tuesday, ABC. Here’s that sweet spot again. Niecy Nash plays a former school counselor who became the oldest FBI rookie. After helping Nolan (in two “Rookie” episodes last season), she’s assigned to the Los Angeles bureau … but steered to a desk job. An unstoppable (but likable) force, she injects herself into the action. Add “Family Law” (debuting at 9 p.m. Sunday, CW) and you have a light-drama revival.
3) “Interview With the Vampire” debut, 10:06 to 11:37 p.m. Sunday, AMC. Now for the opposite of those light dramas: Lushly crafted and dead serious, “Interview” is powerful. Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid and Eric Bogosian are superb as a New Orleans magnate, his unstoppable lover and the cranky reporter listening to his story. For more than half the opener, this feels like top-grade “Masterpiece Theatre.” Then the sex and violence start to cascade.
4) “Saturday Night Live” season-opener, 11:29 p.m. Saturday, NBC. It’s transition time for “SNL,” which has lost its biggest star (Kate McKinnon) and its pop-culture phenom (Pete Davidson), plus Aidy Bryant, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villasenor, Christopher Redd, Kyle Mooney and Aristotle Athari. Now it tries to recharge, with four newcomers. Miles Teller — the “Whiplash” star and “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star — hosts, with Kendrick Lamar as music guest.
5) “Bachelor in Paradise” opener, 8-10 p.m. Tuesday, ABC. The reality-show line-up is almost in place now. ABC has young singles who look fine in swimwear; that will also be on Mondays, after one more football game (Cowboys-Giants), at 5:15 p.m. PT today. Then Fox has its “Hell’s Kitchen” opener at 8 p.m. Thursday, this time with chefs in their 20’s facing ones in their 40’s. Still coming is the debut of CBS’ “The Real Love Boat,” at 9 p..m. Oct. 5.
6) “Call Me Kat” season-opener, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Fox. For the second straight season, Mayim Bialik opens with a clever reference to her career. Last year, it was her “Blossom” co-stars; this time, it’s Ken Jennings, who shares “Jeopardy” duties with her. After a hilarious little airplane scene with him, Kat (Bialik) returns home, finding that her cat-cafe has a new look and vibe. It’s a bright start for a show that retains its retro charm and likability.
7) “Hispanic Heritage Awards,” 9 p.m. Friday, PBS. Ariana DuBose already has an Oscar, a Golden Globe and more, for her “West Side Story” performance. Now she’s one of the Heritage winners, along with Los Lobos, rapper Daddy Yankee, Olga Custodio (the first Latina military pilot) and more. There’s music from Carlos Vives, Julieta Venegas, Aymee Nuviola, Boza, Robi and Hector Tellez Jr. For more music, PBS reruns Sheila E’s “Roots of Latin Jazz” at 10.
8) “East New York” debut, 9:30-11 p.m. Sunday, CBS. Regina (Amanda Warren) hasn’t reached her office and she’s already chasing a gunman. It’s a big start to her first day in charge of a police precinct. This series — from two “NYPD Blue” producers — juggles elements, with mixed success. Jimmy Smits is the police chief … Richard Kind, often given goofy roles, is a capable assistant … Olivia Luccardi is a young cop, living in a troubled housing project.
9) “La Brea” season-opener, 9 p.m. Tuesday, NBC, and more. Most of the characters plunged from 2021 to 10,000 BC, where their struggles continue. But now two teens have resurfaced in 1988. The result is both fun and absurd. Other season-openers are on Thursday (Fox’s “Welcome to Flatch,” CBS’ “Young Sheldon,” “Ghosts” and “CSI: Vegas”) and Sunday (ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” CW’s “Coroner” and CBS’ “The Equalizer”).
10) ALSO: Last week, Syfy’s “Resident Alien” saw Harry rescue the alien baby from the general’s complex. That reruns at 5 p.m. Wednesday, wrapping a 12-hour marathon; at 10 p.m., the delightful show has its season-finale. On a serious note, “The Gabby Petito Story” debuts at 8 and 11:03 p.m. Saturday on Lifetime. It’s the true story of a young woman whose disappearance sparked a national search. A follow-up hour will be at 10:03 p.m.
