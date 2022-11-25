1) “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and more. For 58 years, Rudolph has been TV’s top reindeer; now CBS has a three-deer week. “Rudolph” airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday, followed at 9 by the debut of “Reindeer in Here.” The bumbling Bliz (Adam Devine) may have ruined Christmas; he tries to save it, with the help of his oversharing friend and a lonely boy. And the witty “Robbie the Reindeer,” bumped last week by an awards show, is 8 p.m. Saturday.
2) “The Masked Singer” finale, 8-10 p.m. Wednesday, Fox. The first hour reviews what’s happened so far — which is a lot. The show has unmasked a boxer (George Foreman), a wrestler (Chris Jericho), a football star (Le’Vion Bell) and more, including a Python (Eric Idle), a captain (William Shatner) and some real singers (Gloria Gaynor, Montell Jordan, etc.). In the second hour, the final two perform and the show will have its eighth champion.
3) “The Great Christmas Lights Fight,” 8-10 p.m. today, ABC. Over the next three Mondays, we’ll get six hours of homes with supersized holiday displays. Each hour has four homes, with one chosen as the winner. Tonight, we’ll see a piano and a mini-golf course, both playable, and a ride through Lollipop Land. One display sprawls over a 90-acre farm the family has owned since the 1700s; another (on a mere four acres) glows with 250,000 lights.
4) “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” debut, 10 p.m. today, NBC; then Wednesday on Peacock. Here’s Adam Devine again, this time in his role from “Pitch Perfect” movies. He’s Bumper, high on ego, low on talent, flailing as a security guard who sometimes assembles his a cappella group. Then he’s told he could be a star in Germany. The result is fun, when it doesn’t go too far in burying Bumper; Sarah Hyland is excellent as another U.S. transplant.
5) “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” 8-10 p.m. Wednesday, NBC. The 90th annual tree-lighting is preceded by lots of music. That includes two married duos — Blake Shelton and Gawn Stefani, David Foster and Katharine McPhee — plus Andrea Bocelli with his son and daughter. Also performing are the Rockettes, the Muppets and more, including Alicia Keys, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Louis York, the Shinellas and Dan + Shay.
6) “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” 8-10 Thursday, NBC. A variety special and a scripted movie entwine. The story has Parton trying to make a show reflecting down-home joy. She has hurdles — and is visited by “The Three Wise Mountain Men.” The music includes Parton’s hits (“9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You”), a new Christmas song and more. Guests include Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen and Jimmy Fallon.
7) Football championship games. Things start at 8 p.m. ET Friday, with two games — the Pac 12 on Fox and Conference USA on CBS Sports Network. Then comes Saturday’s nine-game deluge. That starts at noon with the Big 12 on ABC and the MAC on ESPN. CBS has the big 4 p.m. game (Georgia and LSU in the SEC), with others on ABC, Fox, ESPN and ESPN2. At 8 p.m., it’s the Big Ten on Fox and the ACC (Clemson and North Carolina) on ABC.
8) Christmas movies. There are 8 p.m. debuts daily on Lifetime; Friday through Sunday on Hallmark; Saturday and Sunday on Great American Family. Also, 4 p.m. PT Friday through Sunday on UPTV. There’s even some diversity: At 8 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday, Lifetime has Keisha Knight Pulliam and Patti LaBelle in “A New Orleans Noel”; at 10 p.m. Saturday, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has Mykelti Williamson in “The Holiday Stocking.”
9) “George & Tammy” opener, 9 p.m., Showtime and Paramount Network. In 1967, George Jones was at the top of his career — 17 top-10 country hits, including two at No. 1 — and at the bottom of his life, twice-divorced and deeply alcoholic. Tammy Wynette had three singles on the country charts; she had three daughters, no money and a shaky second marriage. That’s where Showtime’s six-parter begins, with the opener also on Paramount, after “Yellowstone.”
10) ALSO: On a week with few new, scripted drama hours, CBS has a no-rerun Friday. That starts with “SWAT” at 8 p.m., as Hondo reluctantly works with his nemesis, Sanchez; “Fire Country” and “Blue Bloods” follow at 9 and 10 … After two reruns, there’s a new “Saturday Night Live” at 11:29 p.m. Saturday on NBC; Keke Palmer hosts, with music from Sza … And “Housebroken” returns to Fox for new holiday episodes, at 8:30 and 9 p.m. Sunday.
