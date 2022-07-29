1) “CMA Fest,” 8-11 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 3), ABC. For four June days, country fans had this Nashville fest, the first in three years; now we see highlights. One host (Dierks Bentley) performs with Billy Ray Cyrus. The other (Elle King) with Ashley McBryde. Other links: Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce, Lady A and Breland, Zac Brown Band and Darius Rucker. Also performing: Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, more.
2) “Viva Las Vegas” (1964), 8 p.m. ET Monday (Aug. 1), Turner Classic Movies. Before all of that new country music, here’s a burst of old rock: At 3 a.m., TCM starts a 24-hour Elvis marathon. There are two concert films — “Elvis on Tour” (1972), 2 p.m.; “Elvis: That’s the Way It Is” (1970), 10 p.m. — and lots of scripted films. Some are awful, but this one has glitter, Ann-Margret and lots of vibrant music, including the title song and “What’d I Say?”
3) “Belfast” (2021), 8 p.m. Saturday and 7:12 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 6-7), HBO. Kenneth Branagh was 9 when his family left Ireland to escape Protestant-Catholic hatred. In England, he mastered Shakespeare as an actor, writer (seven movie adaptations) and director. Now here’s his first original movie script, an Oscar-winner filled with subtlety and humanity. It drew six more nominations, including best picture and director (Branagh). It’s a black-and-white masterpiece.
4) “America Outdoors,” 9 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2), PBS. North Carolina’s tidewater coast was a favorite boyhood spot for Baratunde Thurston. Returning now, he sees wild horses roam the shore and soars (slightly) in a replica of the Wright Brothers’ glider. He also gets some sobering views — a cozy island (with 400 people) that could go underwater … The Great Dismal Swamp, where slaves found refuge. Also on PBS: A splendid “Green Planet” finale is 8 p.m. Wednesday.
5) “MasterChef,” 8 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 3), Fox. We’re betting that cowboys and cowgirls have hardy appetites, leaning more to steak than to greens. Now the 14 remaining home chefs split into teams to feed more than 100 of them at Horse Town, U.S.A. That leads to a key “So You Think You Can Dance” at 9, choosing the people for next week’s finale. First, they dance in pairs and then with an “all-star” —Audrey Case, Robert Green or Kiki Nyemchek.
6) Football, 8:05 p.m. ET Thursday (Aug. 4), NBC, pre-game at 7. Baseball is only at its mid-point, basketball ended just six weeks ago, but football already starts its pre-season. The Las Vegas Raiders (10-7 last year) face the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14), who have had two straight No. 1 draft choices — quarterback Trevor Lawrence and defensive end Travon Walker.. This is the annual Hall of Fame game; eight men will be inducted at 9 a.m. PT Saturday on ESPN.
7) “Killer Camp” season-opener, 8 p.m. Friday (Aug. 5), CW. The second season begins — again. Two episodes aired last October and were seen by approximately no one; CW quickly pulled the show. Now it re-starts in the summer — which suits the goofy premise, which is based on old horror films: A “camp counselor” tells the 15 arrivals their problems: One of them is a ringer, secretly disrupting the others; also, one camper will be “killed” each week.
8) “A Dangerous Affair” and “The Art of Passion,” 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Aug. 6-7), Lifetime. Having finally finished its nasty “Flowers in the Attic” prequels, Lifetime has a fresh theme for new weekend movies — “Love, Lies and Seduction.” On Saturday, a pilates instructor starts a steamy affair with a client … then faces a masked woman who has an erotic obsession with him. On Sunday, a diligent ER nurse has an erotic affair. There’s a trend here.
9) “Grantchester,” 9 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 7), PBS. This brief season — six well-crafted hours — is a week from its finale. There’s a mystery, as usual; this one is at a retirement home. And there are ongoing personal crises, with good people making bad choices. Geordie, the cop, descended into alcohol and gloom; his wife ousted him and brought in her good-hearted niece, Bonnie. Will, the vicar, likes Bonnie, but dallied with a temptress. Now com (Aug.e key moments.
10) Also: After a one-shot premiere on NBC, “Snake in the Grass” starts at 11 p.m. Monday (Aug. 1) on USA. It’s a survival show that (like “Killer Camp”) includes a ringer. On the flip side are finales of two scripted shows — the disappointing “Tom Swift” at 9 p.m. Tuesday on CW and “Becoming Elizabeth” at 8 p.m. Sunday on Starz — and some unscripted: “Edge of the Earth” (9 p.m., Tuesday, HBO), “Impractical Jokers” (10 p.m. Thursday, TruTV) and more.
