1) Emmy awards, 8-11 p.m. today, NBC. Kenan Thompson hosts, planning to have a big opening number. He’s not much of a monologue guy, but he’ll have lots of other “Saturday Night Live” people (past and present). They include Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon and Vanessa Bayer. Others range from Will Arnett to Natalie Zea and two people from “Squid Game,” a first-year show that’s up for best drama.
2) “Handmaid’s Tale” (any time Wednesday, Hulu) and “Atlanta” (10 and 10:30 p.m. Thursday, FX) season-openers. Shortly after the Emmys, some past winners will return. “Handmaid” starts its fifth season; it’s been nominated for best drama series three times, winning once. “Atlanta” is starting its fourth and final season; the first two were nominated for best comedy series. Also, Donald Glover has been nominated for best actor each year, winning once.
3) Academy of Country Music Honors, 8-10 p.m. Tuesday, Fox. Two days after debuting Trace Adkins’ “Monarch” (which reruns at 9:02 p.m. Monday and Wednesday), Fox goes country again. This special honors Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen and the “Yellowstone” TV show. Carly Pearce will host and perform; Adkins will also perform. Others include Dierks Bentley, Wynonna Judd, Kelsea Ballerini, Vince Gill, many more.
4) “The U.S. and the Holocaust” opener, 8 p.m. Sunday, PBS, rerunning at 10:12. Over three nights, Ken Burns’ brilliant film will calmly and quietly trace the story on both sides of the Atlantic. As Hitler’s grip tightened, some Americans — from Eleanor Roosevelt to Jewish organizations — tried to stir interest. Their countrymen, however, were in an isolationist mood. There were stiff immigration limits, favoring WASP nations. Tragedies loomed.
5) “America’s Got Talent” finale, 8-10 p.m. Tuesday, 9-11 p.m. Wednesday, NBC. The show has its top 10 now, plus an 11th who won the wildcard vote. There are four music acts, two dance acts, two magicians, a comedian, a ventriloquist and a special-effects group. Despite the title’s insistence that America has talent, only four acts are from the U.S. Now the 11 acts perform and viewers vote; on Wednesday, after much fuss, there will be a winner.
6) More finales, Wednesday. At the same time (9-11 p.m.) that “Talent” names its 17th champion, CBS’ “The Challenge: USA” will name its first. And before that, (8-9 p.m.), Fox’s “MasterChef” has a winner. The show’s final three chefs are Christian Green, 36, of New Orleans; Michael Silverstein, 34, of Pittsburgh; and Dara Yu, 20, a former “MasterChef Junior” runner-up from Los Angeles. They finish their entrees, then focus on gourmet desserts.
7) “The Bachelorette” finale (part one), 8-10 p.m. Tuesday, ABC. Last week, Gabby Windey chose Eric Schwer for a logical reason: “You’re the only one left,” admitted Windey, 31, an intensive-care nurse. The other guys in her top three had left. But Rachel Recchia, 26, a flight instructor, still has three guys to choose from — Aven Jones, Tino Franco and Zach Shallcross. She also has plenty of time; ABC plans to spread the finish over two Tuesdays.
8) “Days of Our Lives,” any time today, Peacock. Streaming networks are plundering the broadcast networks. After 57 years on NBC, this soap moves to Peacock, replaced by a news hour; a week later, “Dancing With the Stars” moves to Disney+, after 30 ABC seasons. Both go from one corporate branch to another; less cordial was Amazon Prime buying away the Thursday pro-football games. That starts at 8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, with the Chargers and Chiefs.
9) “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and “Sherri” debuts, daytime today (check local listings). This is changeover day for daytime shows; many start their seasons and two key talk shows debut. Hudson is an Oscar-winner and (like talk-show leader Kelly Clarkson) a powerhouse singer. Sherri Shepard is an actress whose new show has the same name as her 2009 situation comedy.
10) ALSO: A week ahead of other broadcast networks, PBS (check local listings) has a busy line-up: At 10 p.m,. today, a compelling probe of hazing … At 9 p.m. Tuesday, a look at suicide and its aftershocks on others … At 9 p.m. Wednesday, a movie-length view of lions in Kenya … At 9 p.m. Friday, a special built around the theory that Shakespeare had a Black lover; some great moments mix spoken-word poetry, the Nashville Ballet and the music of Rhiannon Giddens.
