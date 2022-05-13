1) “American Idol” finale, 8-11 p.m. Sunday, ABC. In a week stuffed with finales, this is a big one — naming the 20th “Idol” winner. We’re far from the days when “Idol” topped the ratings and its winners (Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood) became stars. But this is still ABC’s most-watched show and is second only to “The Bachelor” for ages 18-49; its ratings declined moderately this year, while others plunged. Tonight, we can expect performances by guests and the contestants … and then a winner.
2) Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, 9 p.m. Tuesday, PBS. Before “Idol” wraps, one of its judges gets the spotlight. Lionel Richie is the 13th annual winner, joining a list that includes Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan and Garth Brooks. This hour has way too many speeches, too many broad-brimmed hats and too many attempts to involve a masked audience. But the music is magnificent, performed by Andra Day, Chris Stapleton, Yolanda Adams, Boyz II Men, Miguel, Luke Bryan and by Richie.
3) The Good Doctor” season-finale, 10 p.m. today, ABC. We first met Shaun (Freddie Highmore) as an autistic kid who was brilliant at surgery and overwhelmed by life. His world changed when Lea (Paige Spara), a sweet-spirited techie, moved into the apartment next door. Last week, she was already in her gown, when she realized a big-deal, church wedding would be too much for him. Tonight, they try again, this time with a less-formal wedding. Then, ABC says, someone has a medical emergency.
4) “The Resident” season-finale, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Fox.This is a bad health stretch for TV doctors. Last week, two of them — Bell (Bruce Greenwood) and Ian (Andrew McCarthy) — collapsed. Now Bell celebrates his engagement with Kit; Ian — forever confident and self-obsessed — depends on others to save him. Meanwhile, Conrad is in love with Ian’s daughter. That sparks a flashback with Conrad’s late wife — bringing back Emily VanCamp, who played her. Also, Devon ponders his enticing job offer in Baltimore.
5) “The Masked Singer” finale, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Fox. It’s been a weird season, unmasking lots of non-singers, including Joe Buck, Dog the Bounty Hunter, Penn & Teller and, alas, Rudy Giuliani. But a few musical talents have also been ousted — Jennifer Holliday, Shaggy and En Vogue. Now the final three — Firefly, Prince and Ringmaster — remain, possibly offering some real talent. Ratings have dropped more than 40 percent since last year, but this is still Fox’s No. 3 series, behind the “9-1-1” shows.
6) “So You Think You Can Dance” opener, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Fox. One of TV’s best reality competitions finally returns, for the first time in three years.
But it seems to have had a youth movement. Nigel Lythgoe, 72, the show’s producer and head judge for all 16 seasons, is out. JoJo Siwa, who turns 19 on Thursday, is one of the judges. She’s joined by Matthew Morrison, the former “Glee” and Broadway star, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who went from runner-up in 2008 to being a likable TV personality.
7) “Station 19” and “Big Sky” season-finales, 8 and 10 p.m. Thursday, ABC. Next week, ABC has its big event — a two-hour “Grey’s Anatomy” season-finale that includes the 400th episode. First,.it clears the way by wrapping up the other Thursday shows. On “Station 19,” Andy is on trial for manslaughter, after foiling a rape attempt; now she finds a key witness. On “Big Sky,” Jenny rushes to find Travis; Cassie, after a surprise, changes her quest forever. And after meeting both, the new sheriff may stick around.
8) “George Carlin’s American Dream,” 8-9:55 p.m. Friday and 8-9:50 p.m. Saturday, HBO. Carlin seemed to be around forever. He had 14 comedy specials on HBO and 130 “Tonight Show” appearances. Now Judd Apatow has co-directed a profile that includes Carlin’s struggles with addiction and the law. Brenda Carlin discusses their 36-year marriage. The film also talks to their daughter Kelly, plus Carlin’s second wife Sally Wade and comedy greats, including Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Jon Stewart.
.9) “Dynasties II” opener, 8 p.m. Saturday, BBC America. Here’s another masterful nature series from BBC. To get us in the mood, previous ones rerun Thursday (2:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday (2 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and all day Saturday. The new series will focus on a different species each week, starting with a puma in Patagonia. Raising quadruplets (a rarity), she battles 100-mph winds and predators who want to kill her cubs. The visuals are gorgeous and David Attenborough’s narration is insightful, as always.
10) “Ridley Road” finale, 9 p.m. Sunday, PBS. As last week’s hour ended, a Jewish woman (who dyed her hair and went undercover) had seduced a neo-Nazi leader. That leads to a finish that’s exciting, even as it strains credibility. Other finales include: all night Monday on Fox, Wednesday on ABC and Thursday on NBC’; plus “Mr. Mayor,” Tuesday, NBC;and cartoons, 8-10 p.m. Sunday, Fox. Also, CBS wraps “Beyond the Edge,” Wednesday; comedies, Thursday; and “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “SWAT,” Sunday.
