1) “A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys,” 8-10 p.m. Sunday, CBS. Nine days after PBS’ Joni Mitchell tribute, here’s another nod to great songwriting. It again has Brandi Carlile (doing “In My Room” and, with John Legend, “God Only Knows”) and many more The music of the Beach Boys is sung by people from country (Lady A, LeAnn Rimes, Little Big Town) and pop (Beck, Weezer, My Morning Jacket, Fall Out Boy, Norah Joneas, Mumford & Sons, etc.)
2) FBI crossover, 8-11 p.m. Tuesday, CBS. Networks like stories that leap from one show to the next. That’s worked for NBC’s “Chicago” and “Law & Order” shows, ABC’s Thursday dramas and more. Now CBS slides “FBI International” to the 8 p.m. slot, with the kidnapping of an American architect in Rome. That leads “FBI” at 9p.m., finding how this leads to a terrorist scheme. At 10 p.m., “FBI: Most Wanted” hunts for the bad guys.
3) Warner Brothers films, Turner Classic Movies. On April 4, 1923, four brothers launched their studio. Now TCM turns the month into a 100th anniversary celebration. Key films are at 8 p.m. ET, including “42nd Street” (1933), Tuesday; “Casablanca” (1942), Saturday; and “A Star is Born” (1954), Sunday. Saturday also has fine films with young protagonists — “The Learning Tree” (1969), 2 .m.; “Summer of ‘42” (1971), 4 p.m., “A Little Romance” (1979), 6.
4) “Schmigadoon” season-opener, Wednesday, Apple TV+; and “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” debut, Thursday, Paramount+. There’s a fresh burst of musicals being streamed. That started March 24 with Hulu’s “Up Here”; now come two more: First is the brilliant “Schmigadoon;” Cicely Strong and Keegan-Michael Key again find a world where people break into song — but now it’s the grittier style of “Chicago.” On Thursday, talented newcomers star in a “Grease” prequel.
5) Basketball finale, 9 p.m. ET today, CBS. A huge eight-day CBS stretch started Sunday with country-music awards It has “FBI,” Beach Boys … and this championship game, for a college tournament that has been stuffed with surprises. All of the 12 top-rated teams — No. 1, 2 and 3 seeds in their quadrants — were eliminated early. That left Connecticut (4-seed), Miami (5), San Diego State (5) and Florida Atlantic (9) colliding Saturday. Now the winners meet.
6) “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields,” today, Hulu. Shields’ life has often been in hyperdrive. She did a TV commercial at 11 months, portrayed a prostitute at 12, was on the cover of Vogue at 14, did infamous jeans commercials and sensual movies at 15 and 16. “I’m amazed that I survived,” she says here. She’s done more than survive. She’s a Princeton grad, married for 23 years, with two kids and a still-busy career. She’s told her story in books, but this adds visuals.
7) “Quantum Leap” season-finale, 10 p.m. today, NBC. The first 17 episodes have propelled Ben into tricky turf. He’s been a priest and a pilot, a boxer and a bounty hunter, a doctor, a cowboy an astronaut and more. Now “Leap” — already renewed for next season — takes him to the science labs,facing his fiancee at gunpoint. It also reveals “Leaper X..” That’s on a night when the music shows collide at 8 p.m. — “The Voice” on NBC, “American Idol” on ABC.
8) “American Experience: The Sun Queen,” 9 p.m. Tuesday, PBS. At a time when engineering and science were filled with men and sameness, Maria Telkes stood out.
She was a Hungarian immigrant who in the 1940s created a solar-powered home — a flawed but important step. This fascinating portrait is in a PBS week that also has 9 p.m. season-openers for amiable series — the food-oriented “La Frontera” today and music-oriented “Now Hear This” Friday.
9) Jeremy Renner interview, 10 p.m. Thursday, ABC. Renner’s career had been thriving — two Oscar nominations (“The Hurt Locker,” “The Town”), a series (“Mayor of Kingstown”), roles as Hawkeye in the Marvel movies. Then he was run over by a seven-ton snowplow, breaking eight ribs, a shoulder and both ankles; a lung collapsed and his life was in danger. Now, three months later, he talks with Dianne Sawyer about the accident and his recovery.
10) Easter weekend, cable. BET has a burst of music, with “Gospel Superfest Easter Special,” at 8 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. Elsewhere are religious-themed movies. On Sunday, TCM has ones at1 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. ET, then “The Nun’s Story” at 3:15 and “Oh, God!” at 6. On UpTV, “Mary, Mother of Jesus” is 10 p.m. Friday (after “The Passion of the Christ” at 6) and 7 p.m. Saturday (after “The Ten Commandments” at 3). Newer films are all day Sunday..
