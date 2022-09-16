1) “Quantum Leap” debut, 10 p.m. today, NBC, rerunning 8 p.m. Saturday. The first day of the official TV season includes a zinger — a quick, slick fantasy show that keeps us involved, even when stretching credibility wildly, Raymond Lee plays a physicist, adapting the same notion used 30 years ago, in the original series. Suddenly, he’s in 1985, in the body of a stranger. He remembers nothing, including his fiancee, who’s there as a hologram others can’t see.
2) “Abbott Elementary” season-opener, 9 p.m. Wednesday, ABC. This show starts its first full season, having already won three Emmys (for Quinta Brunson’s script, the casting and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara) and sweeping the top Television Critics Association awards, A new school year is starting and there’s general optimism … except Janine (Brunson) is hiding her own problems. In the “Abbott” style, the result is moderately funny and immensely likable.
3) “The Voice” opener, 8-10 p.m. today and Tuesday, NBC. The ratings champion starts its 22nd season with two guys (judge Blake Shelton, host Carson Daly) who have been there from the start. Shelton has had eight champions …. his wife Gwen Stefani had her first winner (in five tries) in 2019, then skipped two seasons … John Legend has had one in six. They’re joined by Camilla Cabello,25, who started on a similar show (“X Factor”) and has had two No. 1 hits.
4) “Survivor” opener (8-10 p.m., CBS) and more, Wednesday. The 43rd edition ranges from a pet cremator, 19, and a record-setting paralympic sprinter (who lost her left leg in an accident as a teen-ager) to a pediatric nurse, 42, and a heart-valve specialist, 52. That leads into an “Amazing Race” opener at 10 and clashes with Fox’s shows — “The Masked Singer” (with a new format and faster unmasking) at 8 and “Lego Masters” at 9.
5) “The U.S. and the Holocaust” conclusion, 8 p.m. today (rerunning at 10:22) and Tuesday (rerunning at 10:15. Ken Burns’ brilliantly crafted series began Sunday, with Americans resisting immigration, even as Jews feared for their lives in Europe. Now some people (Charles Lindbergh, Henry Ford) remain in strident opposition; others find personal approaches to rescues. Also, Hitler turns on Russia, Japan attacks Pearl Harbor and the world is at war.
6) ““The Cleaning Lady” season-opener, 9 p.m., today, Fox. Thony is about to get another big jolt. A doctor in the Philippines, she found medical help for her son in the U.S. (where she works as a cleaning lady and lives with her sister’s family) and Mexico. Now her gangster friend is in prison and she’s become part of his operation … while her FBI friend scowls. Also, her estranged husband wants the family to return home; it’s a tough and pivotal hour.
7) “Monarch,” 9 p.m. Tuesday, Fox. Three times, Fox has run the pilot — billed as the tale of a husband and wife (Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon), atop a country-music dynasty. But by the end of that hour, Sarandon’s character, dying of cancer, had killed herself. She’ll stay in the series, via flashbacks and more, including this week’s high-tech funeral she planned herself. It’s an impressive moment, in a show that mixes good music and bad soap opera.
8) “Big Sky” opener, 10 p.m. Wednesday, ABC. Jenny has a new boss (Jensen Ackles as the acting sheriff), while Cassie keeps their detective agency going. There’s lots of work in Montana, it seems. The show will tackle quick cases — tonight, a bank robbery — while looking at one that spans many episodes: Hikers are disappearing; Sunny (Reba McEntire) runs a luxury campground and seems to be holding secrets. It’s a strong start, using gorgeous settings.
9) “Law & Order” shows season-openers, 8-11 p.m. Thursday, NBC. For the first time, one story spans “Law & Order” (starting its 22nd season), “Special Victims Unit” (24th) and “Organized Crime” (third).. A girl is shot, putting Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) and Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) on the case. As a wider plot is revealed, Benson (Mariska Hargitaty) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) jump in. Then it’s up to McCoy (Sam Waterston) and Price (Hugh Dancy) to get a conviction.
10) MUCH MORE: CBS has season-openers today (including two “NCIS” shows), Tuesday (three FBI shows) and Wednesday (reality). Fox has openers for “9-1-1” (8 p.m. today), “The Resident” (8 p.m. Tuesday) and Sunday cartoons (starting with “Simpsons” at 8). NBC starts the seasons for “New Amsterdam” (10 p.m. Tuesday) and Chicago shows (Wednesday). ABC wraps “Bachelorette” Tuesday and celebrate’s Norman Lear’s 100th birthday Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.