1) “A Million Little Things” series-finale, 10 p.m. Wednesday, ABC. In the spirit of “This Is Us,” this has found strong drama in regular lives. Well, almost regular This show started with a suicide, then piled on some new crises. One character became paraplegic, two had cancer. There was deceit, despair, Alzheimer’s … plus redeemng bursts of humor and joy. Now the show ends as it had planned to — after five seasons, with most of the friends together.
2) “The Goldbergs” series-finale, 8 p.m. Wednesday, ABC. This show lasted twice as long as “Million Little Things,” watching life unfold for the fictional Adam (based on real-life writer Adam Goldberg). There were the deaths of his father (because Jeff Garlin was leaving the show) and grandfather (because George Segal died at 87) and the marriage of his sister, who soon made him an uncle. Now he takes his mom to her class reunion and meddles in her romance.
3) King Charles III coronation, Saturday. You’ll have to get up early for this one — or stay awake late on Friday. The ceremony is scheduled for 6 a.m. ET, with most American networks starting at 5. The Britbox streamer starts at 4 and also has past documentaries, as does True Royal TV. New docs include “King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone” (Tuesday on Paramount+) and “King Charles: In His Own Words (now on Hulu, Friday on Disney+).
4) “MTV Movie and TV Awards,” 8 p.m. Sunday, MTV, repeating at 10 and midnight. This show savors goofiness, with awards for best kiss, best fight and “most frightened performance.” There are also serious categories: Up for best movie are “Elvis,” “Nope,” “Smile” and the sequels to “Top Gun,” “Avatar,” “Scream” and “Black Panther.” Drew Barrymore hosts and is up for best host, facing Kelly Clarkson, RuPaul, Joel Madden and Nick Cannon.
5) “A Small Light” opener, 9-11:29 p.m. today, National Geographic. For two years, Miep Gies risked her life to save her employer and friend Otto Frank, his family, and others. She hid them and brought food; when they were captured by the Nazis, she saved the diaries of his daughter Anne. It’s a great story, well told in this four-week, eight-part series, ranging from the sturdy Otto (Liev Schreiber) to the likably moody Anne and the heroic Miep.
6) “Nature,” 8 p.m. Wednesday, PBS. In 1960, David Attenborough lugged a heavy recorder into the Madagascar jungle, for the first recording of lemur songs. Now, just shy of his 97th birthday, he shows that footage and talks about six other favorite sounds — whales and five songbirds. The lyrebird is especially amazing, copying other birds … and even chainsaws. The hour also has modern female scientists who have disproved Darwinian theories.
7) “Animal Control” and “Call Me Kat” season-finales, 9 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Fox. One show is sarcastic, the other is sweet; one is shot movie-style,, the other is in a TV studio. They’re opposites, but they’re Fox’s only comedies and kind of fun; now “Kat” includes a wedding. Also ending their seasons are ABC shows: “The Good Doctor” on Monday; “Rookie,” “Feds” and “Will Trent” on Tuesday; “The Connors” and “Not Dead Yet” on Wednesday.
8) “Saturday Night Live,” 11:29 p.m. Saturday, NBC. After a couple weeks of reruns, “SNL” is new again — unless a writers’ strike intervenes. If the show goes ahead, it will be the first hosting gig for Pete Davidson, who became a favorite during his eight “SNL” seasons. And if not? You can still catch “Bupkis,” which starts Thursday on Peacock, offering a heightened version of Davidson’s life. He stars, with Edie Falco and Joe Pesci in support.
9) “Call the Midwife” and “Marie Antoinette” season-finales, 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday, PBS. It’s been a bleak year for “Midwife,” but here’s something to celebrate: Trixie marries the wealthy, widowed Matthew. All the usual little things go wrong — plus a big, fatal thing — but it’s still an enjoyable hour. Then “Marie Antoinette” finds the king being newly confident in his war with England, while his wife deals with friends, a lover and her scowling mother.
10) ALSO: Two of TV’s best shows wrap up: “Schmigadoon,” Apple TV+’s wonderfully witty musical, ends its season Wednesday; “Lucky Hank” (9 p.m. Sunday, AMC) concludes with a great mixture of humor and character drama. But don’t fret; a new “Bridgerton” season arrives Thursday on Netflix … a great “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” episode (a flashforward with Susie) is Friday … and Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” (9 p.m. Sunday) has agony for Shauna.
