1) Country Music Association awards, 8-11 p.m. Wednesday, ABC. All five Entertainer of the Year nominees will perform. That includes Eric Church and Chris Stapleton, who lead with five nominations each, plus Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert (three each) and Carrie Underwood (one). Also performing: Gabby Barrett (four nominations, including best new artist), Luke Bryan (who hosts), Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Mickey Guyton, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown and more.
2) “Adele: One Night Only,” 8:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday (8-10 p.m. on the West Coast, CBS. There’s only one singer in this special, but she’s one of the greats. Adele’s first three albums won 15 Grammy awards; the second is this century’s highest-selling album. The fourth — her first new music in six years — goes on sale Nov. 19. She’ll sing some of its songs, plus her past hits. In addition, Also, she’ll sit with Oprah Winfrey to discuss her marriage and divorce, her weight loss and raising her son, now 9.
3) “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 and 9 p.m. Thursday, ABC. After a two-week break, these dramas are back. An explosion jolts Seattle, personally affecting people on both shows and triggering Dr. Owen Hunt’s PTSD (see next item). Meanwhile, other stories continue. On “Station 19,” Vic ponders her feelings about Theo and commitment; also, Andy take refuge in Dean’s home. On “Grey’s Anatomy,” Meredith and Amelia — working on their study in Minnesota — get help from a familiar face.
4) Veterans Day episodes, Thursday. The holiday perfectly fits two shows. On “Station 19” (8 p.m., ABC), Megan quietly asks for help for her brother, Owen, a former Army officer. On “United States of Al” (8:30, CBS), Riley — a Marine who fought in Afghanistan — struggles with PTSD, while preparing for a Veterans Day reunion. Also, Turner Classic Movies has military films, with “Dirty Dozen” (1967), “Paths of Glory” (1958) and “The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946), at 3:30, 6:15 and 8 p.m. ET.
5) “The Lost Symbol” opener, 10 p.m. today, NBC; and season-finale, any time Thursday, Peacock. In three movies, Tom Hanks played Robert Langdon, a master of ancient symbols. Now this prequel series has young Langdon (Ashley Zukerman) trying to save his mentor (Eddie Izzard). The nine-week first season concludes Thursday on Peacock, where you can find the other episodes. First, NBC shelves an “Ordinary Joe” rerun and airs the first “Lost Symbol” hour, with a robust blend of peril and mystery.
6) “Supergirl” series finale, 8 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, CW. It was a big deal when this debuted on CBS in 2015; suddenly, a stodgy old network had a young superhero. A year later, “Supergirl” was shuffled to CW, where the other super folks live; its ratings plunged instantly. Still, this has been a fairly well-made show, if a tad too militaristic. In the finale, Kara (that’s Supergirl) battles Lex Luthor and Nyxly, Returning are Winn, Mon-El and James Olsen … whose sister is marrying Kara’s adoptive sister.
7) “Great Escapes” debut, 10:03 p.m. Tuesday, History. In this series, Morgan Freeman narrates eight of the most amazing prison break-outs. Some succeeded; “El Chapo” escaped in a meticulously crafted tunnel. Some floundered; after fleeing Dannemora prison, two men found their driver had changed her mind. And for some, we’ll never know. The opener describes four Alcatraz prisoners; three reached the water with an improvised raft. They were believed to have drowned, but there’s been no proof of that.
8) PBS shows. Two shows illustrate the immense range of this network, “Independent Lens: Ferguson Rises” (10 p.m. Monday) ripples with rage and passion; it focuses on the father of Michael Brown Jr., the unarmed teen who — a week before he would have started college — was shot nine times by a policeman in Ferguson, Mo. “Great Performances” (9 p.m. Friday) is a sweet-spirited concert that peaks early, as John Williams, 89, conducts the premiere of his concerto, with Anne-Sophie Mutter.
9) “An Ice Wine Christmas” and “A Picture Perfect Holiday,” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Lifetime. Christmas movies keep multiplying. The Hallmark Channel already has new ones at 8 p.m. each Friday through Sunday … UPtv debuts “A Snowy Christmas” at 7 p.m. Saturday … and Lifetime goes big: It has new holiday films on Nov. 12-13 and 19-21; starting Nov. 26, it has new ones on 30 straight nights. Friday’s film has Roselyn Sanchez as a wine expert; Saturday’s has Tatyana Ali as a photographer.
10) “Yellowjackets” debut, 10 p.m. Sunday, Showtime. From “Lord of the Flies” to “Lost” and “Alive,” we’ve seen plane crashes transform people. This series alternates phases: Before the crash, soccer players have their teen crises … 25 years later, they’re trying to bury the past … and gradually, we learn how they acted — some nobly, some wretchedly — for a year in the wilderness. Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynsky and Tawny Cypress star, with newcomers playing them as teens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.