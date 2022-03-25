1) Grammy awards, 8 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS. After a COVID surge, the Grammys were delayed by nine weeks and moved to Las Vegas. Now they’re here, with Trevor Noah as host. Performers include Billie Eilish (a week after her Oscars performance), Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and more. Jon Batiste leads with 11 nominations, with eight for Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R.; Eilish and Rodrigo have seven.
2) “Snowpiercer” season-finale, 9 p.m. today, TNT; rerunning at 10:03. For three seasons, this supertrain has spanned a frozen world, holding the only survivors. But now comes the confrontation: On one side is Wilford, the train’s creator and despot; on the other is Layton, the rebel leader. Layton feels a New Eden micro-climate is livable; Melanie, a master engineer, disagrees. A final confrontation looms, in an hour that is beautifully written and executed.
3) “American Idol,” 8-10 p.m. today, ABC. “Hollywood Week” begins, with lots of past contestants showing up as mentors. There’s Ruben Studdard, the second champion (in 2003) and other winners — Jordin Sparks (2007), David Cook (2008), Lee DeWyze (2010) and last year’s champ, Chayce Beckham. Also included are Lauren Alaina and Haley Reinhart, who were second and third (to Scotty McCreery) in 2011. This portion continues Sunday, with duets.
4) “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawaii,” 9 and 10 p.m. today, CBS. For the first time, these shows (both strong in the ratings) have a full-scale crossover. That starts with Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) getting a call from Hawaii: Tennant has a lead on a witness, from a case they worked five years ago. It reunites a duo that used to be called T’n’T. In the second hour, Knight (Katrina Law) flies in with more key evidence. Also, Joe Spano returns in the first hour, as Fornell.
5) “The Truth About Pam,” 10 p.m. Tuesday, NBC. The case had seemed resolved. A prosecutor (and her friend, the judge) were convinced Russ Faria killed his wife Betsy; he was convicted. But doubts linger: Pam Hupp received $150,000 from Betsy’s life insurance; she said it was for Betsy’s daughters … but never gave it to them. After three years, Russ gets a fresh trial. It’s a strong hour (the fourth of six), including the rage between Pam and her mom.
6) “24 Months That Changed the World,” 10 p.m. Wednesday, ABC. Robin Roberts anchors a look at the immense impact of COVID. Some of that is medical — a million deaths in the U.S., six million globally, the rush to a vaccine, the changes in healthcare. But this also views social changes — the “great resignation” of job-switches, the work-at-home surge, love in lockdown, divorce, multi-generational households, mental-health crises for young people and more.
7) “How We Roll” debut, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, CBS. The son of an autoworker, Tom Smallwood was laid off after a half-year in a factory near Detroit. At 31, he made one last stab at a bowling career — and succeeded. That true story has become a comedy. There are some good moments from Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes (as his wife) and Chi McBride (as the bowling-alley owner), but his mom is poorly written. “Roll” is OK, but lacks the wit of CBS’ other comedies.
8) “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” 9 p.m. Friday, PBS. We rarely mention operas, but this one is exceptional. It was the Metropolitan Opera’s first work by a Black composer (Terence Blanchard) … and it opened the Met season, after an 18-month COVID break. Based on Charles Blow’s memoir about growing up in rural Louisiana, the story — adapted by actress-turned-writer Kasi Lemmons, ripples with passion and pain, alongside great music and strong staging.
9) Basketball, 6 and 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, TBS. The “March madness” fuss spills slightly into April. A 68-team field has shrunk to the final four, colliding in New Orleans’ Superdome. The winners will be back two days later for the championship. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill and Bill Rafftery are the sportscasters, with Tracy Wolfson on the sidelines. TBS also has pre-game (3 and 4 p.m. ET) and post-game shows, with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and more.
10) ALSO: One show ends its season and two others arrive. Departing is “Astrid & Lilly Save the World,” (10 p.m. Wednesday on Syfy), with teens as reluctant monster-fighters. And starting? Fox’s “Name That Tune” has switched to a celebrity format, with half-hour games; it has Kelly Osbourne vs. JoJo at 9 p.m. Tuesday and football stars Vernon Davis and Victor Cruz at 9:30. Also, “Rat in the Kitchen” — a team cooking contest — debuts at 9 p.m. Thursday on TBS.
