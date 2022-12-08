1) “The Voice” finale, 8-10 p.m. today, NBC, then 9-11 p.m. Tuesday, with a recap at 8. The final five get one more chance tonight; then Tuesday has music and fun. Blake Shelton performs with his three finalists — Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood, Bodie) and with Kane Brown. Camila Cabello and John Legend sing with their finalists, Morgan Myles and Omar Cardona. Also performing: Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert, Girl Named Tom, Maluma, Breland, more.
2) “Survivor” finale, 8-10 p.m. Wednesday, CBS, with a reunion at 10. The final five includes four young people and an anomaly. That’s Mike Gabler, 52, who works with surgeons who insert heart-valve catheters. He faces Cassidy Clark, 26, a designer; Karla Cruz Godoy, 28, an educational project manager; Owen Knight, 30, a college admissions director; and Jesse Lopez, 30, who has a doctorate in political science. One will become the 43rd winner.
3) “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” 8-10 p.m. Thursday, ABC. Three decades ago, “Beauty and the Beast” made Oscar history. It was the first animated film nominated for best picture; it had three of the five song nominations — “Belle,” “Be Our Guest” and the Oscar-winning title song. Now we get a hybrid — scenes from the film, plus live performances. H.E.R. and Josh Groban have the title roles, plus Martin Short, Shania Twain and more.
4) Bowl games begin, Friday, ESPN; Saturday, ABC and ESPN. The annual bowl barrage has a sunny start, with two 6-6 teams (Miami of Ohio, Alabama — Birmingham) at 8:30 a.m. PT in the Bahamas. There’s also a noon game Friday and then a surge Saturday: ESPN’s games are at 8 and 11:30 a.m. and 2:45 and 6:15 p.m. PT. ABC is at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., then two 7-5 teams (Southern Methodist and Brigham Young) are in the New Mexico Bowl at 4:30.
5) “Baking It” celebrity special, 10 p.m. today, NBC, Here’s the gentlest of TV trifles. This “Making It” spin-off has a six-part season today on Peacock, plus this celebrity hour on NBC. Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph offer a goofy theme song, then challenge Kristen Bell, Fred Armisen, Nicole Richie and JB Smoove. Other specials are Wednesday on ABC — the Backstreet Boys at 8 p.m. and choral director David Brown in John Legend’s home town at 10.
6) “O Holy Night: Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir,” 8 p.m. Tuesday, PBS. After missing a year because of Covid, this mega-concert returns. Broadway star Megan Hilty and actor Neal McDonough are surrounded by 500 people, including the choir, orchestra and bell-ringers. He talks about Christmas customs, with an emphasis on Irish heritage; she sings superbly. The music is fairly subdued, but beautifully filmed, capturing the night’s grandeur.
7) “Lego Masters” finale, 8-10 p.m. Wednesday, Fox. At the same time that “Survivor” hands $1 million to an individual, this gives $100,000 to a duo. First, semi-finalists have 10 hours to build something using water to create movement. Then three semi-finalists have 24 hours for their ultimate build; they’re given (and must include) the type of Lego set they had as kids. Also from 8-10 p.m., NBC has “Saturday Night Live” Christmas sketches.
8) “Ghosts,” 8 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, CBS. Most scripted series are taking a break now, with reruns or less, but here’s an exception. Jay’s sister Bela is back and brings a platonic friend; Sam wants to hook them up … but the ghosts have a scheme to link her with Trevor. Also at 8 p.m. Thursday are two classics: USA has “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946) at 8 (after a 7:30 “Grinch”) and 11; TNT has Patrick Stewart’s “A Christmas Carol” (1999) at 8 and 10.
9) Specials, 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, CW. Here are three seasonal specials, concluding with a blitz of pop stars. On Thursday, Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie host “Christmas Around the USA.” On Friday, they host (with Erik Estrada) the 90th “Hollywood Christmas Parade.” And Saturday has the “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball,” with Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa, Pitbull, Demi Lovado, Sam Smith, Khalid, Black Eyed Peas, Backstreet Boys and more.
10) Musical movies, Sunday. Here are two gifted stars, given great songs. “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944), 5-7 p.m. PT on Turner Classic Movies, has Judy Garland singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” the Oscar-winning “Trolley Song” and more. “The Sound of Music” (1965), 7-11 p.m., ABC, has Julie Andrews and the Rodgers-and-Hammerstein classics. Also pleasant (and sometimes musical): “When Christmas Was Young,” 8-10 p.m., CBS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.