1) Golden Globe Awards, 8-11 p.m. Tuesday, NBC. After a one-year pause (to fix diversity failures), the telecast is back, with Jerrod Carmichael hosting. The drama-movie nominees are strong, with “Top Gun” and “Avatar” sequels facing “Elvis,” “Tar” and Steven Spielberg’s “Fabelmans,” Comedy-movie nominees are “Glass Onion,” “Babylon,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “The Banshees of Inishirin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
2) Critics Choice Awards, 7-10 p.m. Sunday, CW. Five days after the Globes, we get a second opinion, with Chelsea Handler hosting. Both shows have special awards (including Eddie Murphy on Tuesday and Jeff Bridges on Sunday) and TV categories. Both have similar nominees. The Critics Choice ones have 11 nominees, with no drama/comedy split. They skip “Triangle of Sadness,” but add “RRR” (an epic from India) and “Women Talking.”
3) “Will Trent,” 10 pm. Tuesday, ABC; and 8-10 p.m. Saturday. In last week’s opener, Will — a Georgia Bureau of Investigation detective — worked a case that collided with his troubled past. The kidnapped teen is the daughter of an old enemy/friend from their years in juvenile hall. That was the start of a two-parter that concludes Tuesday. Or you can wait until Saturday and see both episodes together. It’s a crisp, smart story with sharply drawn characters.
4) Football. The week starts and ends with big games. At 7:30 p.m. ET today, it’s the college national-championship game, with Georgia and Texas Christian on ESPN and ESPN2. Then the pros take over, as the play-offs begin. Games are at 4:30 and 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday; at 1, 4:30 and 8:15 p.m. Sunday; and at 8 p.m. next Monday. The six winners — plus the two teams with byes — will each be two wins away from the Super Bowl.
5) “The Resident,” 8 p.m. Tuesday, Fox. This has been a mixed year for “Resident” fans. The show has been better than ever, with deeply emotional stories and characters.
Fox, however, has trimmed it from 22 episodes to 13, with no word on if it will be back. Now two episodes remain, with tentative plans to air both on Tuesday. Many issues remain, including a funding crisis and care for the twins, now that Padma is being treated for postpartum depression.
6) “Lingo” debut, 9 p.m. Wednesday, CBS. When this game-show debuted in 1987, its host seemed to fit the times. Michael Reagan was a white guy in a suit and tie; most hosts were. Also, his dad was president. That version only lasted a year, but now there’s a host that fits the current times. RuPaul Charles is bright and unique; as the leader of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” he’s won four Emmys for best competition show and seven straight for best host.
7) “The Conners” and “The Goldbergs,’ 8 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, ABC. Both return from month-long breaks. On “Conners,” a teacher’s death brings back classmates of Dan and Jackie; “Goldbergs” has Adam find a job in the arts. That’s on a transition night: A week after two-hour openers, two shows shrink to an hour. “Special Forces” goes to 9 p.m. on Fox, making room for “Name That Tune” at 8; “Tough as Nails” is 10 on CBS, making room for “Lingo.’
8) “Walker” and “Walker Independence” return, 8 and 9 p.m. Thursday, CW. Thanksgiving was chaotic for Walker. He argued with his teen daughter; then his mom collapsed. After a long break, the show returns with the mom hospitalized, Walker focusing on family and Cassie, his colleague, tracking a tech mogul. Then “Independence” takes us to an ancestor in the late-1800s. She assumed the name “Abby Walker,” but people are tracking her real identity.
9) “Fire Country,” 9 p.m. Friday, CBS. This first-year show has become a hit, nearing the top 10 in the Nielsen ratings. At the core is Bode (Max Thieriot) who is trimming his prison sentence by fighting fires; then his unit was sent to his home town, reflecting his old troubles. Now we meet his ex-girlfriend (Sabina Gadecki). She and his mother face medical emergencies, after a truck crashes into the station, creating a power outage and starting a blaze.
10) “The Way Home” debut, 9 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark. Two decades ago, Kat (Chyler Leigh) fled her family farm. She hasn’t talked to her mom (Andie MacDowell) since; now — just as her marriage and her job are ending — she gets a letter, asking her to return. Heading there with her daughter, 15, she finds surprises and memories. That debuts at the same time as HBO’s post-apocalyptic “The Last of Us” and Showtime’s second season of “Your Honor.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.