1) “Survivor” opener, 8-10 p.m. Wednesday, CBS. The 42nd edition has 18 contestants, ranging from a 19-year-old Ivy League student to a 58-year-old retired firefighter. As usual, there are people with light-hearted jobs — waitress, pageant coach, fitness consultant. But there’s also a data scientist, a therapist, a veterinarian and a Yale Law School grad. One person is listed as a stay-at-home dad, another (who’s also a Black Studies teacher) as a stay-at-home mom.
2) ”The Thing About Pam” opener, 10:01 p.m. Tuesday, NBC. After winning an Oscar for portraying a famous person (Judy Garland), Renee Zellweger plays an infamous one. In small-town Missouri, Pam Hupp inserted herself in people’s lives; in some cases, the people died and she emerged with money. It’s a story that fascinates true-crime buffs. Zellweger’s performance matches Patricia Arquette’s work in “Escape at Dannemora,” creating a total transformation.
3) “The Bachelor,” 8-10 p.m. today, ABC. It’s “fantasy suite” time. On consecutive days, Clayton Echard, 28, a medical salesman from Missouri, will invite the final three women to spend the night. There’s Gabby Windey, 30, an intensive care nurse from Illinois; Rachel Recchia, 25, a flight instructor from Florida; and Susie Evans, 28, a videographer who was Miss Virginia USA in 2020 and Miss Virginia Teen USA in 2011. The two-night finale starts a week later.
4) “The Good Doctor,” 10 p.m. today, ABC. This show was brought back early, to fill a hole. With ratings dwindling, ABC dumped “Promised Land” after five episodes; the remaining five will appear Tuesdays on Hulu. Now “Good Doctor” has reclaimed its old spot. Tonight, Shaun and Allen tackle a risky surgery, trying to restore a pop star’s voice. Playing sisters are the real-life Michalka sisters, the pop music duo of AJ (“The “Goldbergs”) and Aly (“iZombie”).
5) “Grand Crew” (8:30 p.m., NBC) and “Wipeout” (9 p.m., TBS) season finales Tuesday. Nicole Byer is a vibrant force, at her best when being herself; she drew two Emmy nominations as host of the “Nailed It” baking show. Now, she has two season-finales, scripted (on “Grand Crew,” she tries to be her brother’s dating consultant) and freeform (as a “Wipeout” host). Byer won’t be gone long: At 7 p.m. Sunday on CW, she and Taye Diggs host the Critics’ Choice Awards.
6) “The Masked Singer” season-opener, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Fox. After a huge start, this show has slowed down. The fall season lost one-third of its previous audience and 45 percent of ages 18-49. Still, it remains Fox’s top 18-49 show and No. 3 (behind two “9-1-1” shows) overall. Now it’s back with 15 new singers, leading into the 9 p.m. debut of “Domino Masters.”
7) “Kung Fu” season-opener, 9 p.m. Wednesday, CW. It’s a swirling start, mixing a high-stakes story and beautifully choreographed martial arts. Nicky (Olivia Liang) confronts two women who are skilled fighters; one is well-meaning, the other is lethal, linked to the menacing Russell Tan. That’s in a makeover week for CW, with another season-opener (“Charmed,” 8 p.m. Friday) and two returns — “The Flash,” 8 p.m. Wednesday, and “Dynasty,” 9 p.m. Friday.
8) “B Positive” season-finale, 9 p.m. Thursday, CBS. This likable show helped save the COVID-ravaged 2020-21 season. Then it switched focus; Gina (the wonderful Annaleigh Ashford) bought the retirement home where she worked. Ratings slipped only 4.7 percent overall … but 21 percent among ages 18-49. Now this is one of only two CBS comedies (with “United States of Al”) not yet renewed. In a slightly changed timeslot, it has Gina consider selling the home.
9) Basketball. Conference tournaments. Games will fill our TV. That peaks Saturday, with championships on Fox (Big East, 3:30 p.m. PT; Pac 12. 6 p.m.), CBS (Mountain West, 3); ESPN (Big 12 at 3; ACC, 5:30), ESPN2 (American East, 8 a.m.; MEAC, 10; MAC, 4:30 p.m.; Southland, 6:30; Big West, 8:30) and more. There are also semi-finals at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on CBS (Big Ten) and ESPN (SEC) and at noon and 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2 (American), with the winners colliding Sunday.
10) ALSO: Two Fox reality shows end — “I Can See Your Voice” (9 p.m. Tuesday) and “Joe Millionaire” (8 p.m. Thursday). And two comedies have season-finales — NBC’s “American Auto” (8 p.m. Tuesday) and Fox’s “Pivoting” (9:30 p.m. Thursday). KVPT continues its music surge; today has Roy Orbison at 7 p.m. and a Kenny Rogers tribute at 8:30. And on Sunday, HBO has the great “West Side Story” (2021) at 6:15 p.m. and the second episode of the jaunty “Winning Time” at 9.
