1) “Fire Country,” 9 p.m. CBS. A quick success, this is near the top 10 in the Nielsen ratings and has been renewed for next season. At the core is Bode, trimming his prison sentence by fighting fires; his unit was sent to his home town, renewing old troubles. Now his ex-girlfriend and his mother face medical emergencies, after a crash creates a power outage and starts a blaze.
2) “Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m., CBS. While Frank (Tom Selleck), the police commissioner, argues about the mayor’s new solo-patrol program, others are busy. His sons are policemen: Jamie infiltrates a high-tech car-smuggling ring; Danny helps catch a police impersonator. Meanwhile, his daughter Erin hires an image consultant for her campaign for district attorney.
3) “Young Rock,” 8:30 p.m., NBC. Here are two very different moments in Dwayne’s life. One is in 1998, when he’s starting to find wrestling success as The Rock; now there are troubles on the way to SuperSlam. The other flashes ahead to 2033: On special assignment from the president, he finds that the prime minister has a political crisis of her own.
4) “The Menu” (2022), 8 p.m., HBO. In the classic British tales, strangers were lured to a mansion, where secrets spilled out. Now comes a fresh twist: Trendy people head to an island, where a master chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a meal … with bizarre monologs and rants between courses. The result, variously considered a comedy and horror film, drew Golden Globe nominations for Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) and Fiennes.
5) “Servant,” any time, Apple TV+. Maybe today (Friday the 13th) is logical to start this fourth and final season. Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose of “Six Feet Under”) crumbled after accidentally killing her baby. The family “adopted” a doll that she feels is real … and hired a nanny. Dorothy’s alcoholic brother (Rupert Grint of “Harry Potter” films) has seen the nanny’s supernatural powers. This season, we finally learn who she is.
