1) “Grand Crew” season-finale, 8 and 8:30 p.m., NBC. The latest attempt at Friday comedies is ending. Such shows once thrived on ABC; Fox revived the idea — then switched to wrestling. Now NBC has moved “Lopez vs. Lopez” to Tuesdays and is closing the season for “Grand Crew,” which has improved sharply in its second season. In tonight’s first episode, Noah finds an all-consuming romance; in the second, everyone goes to a wine-tasting.
2) “Now Hear This,” 9 p.m., PBS. This four-week season ends the way it began — with the zest of flamenco music and dancing. This time, Scott Yoo is in Spain, studying the music of Isaac Albeniz — written for the piano, then transposed to Spanish guitar. It’s mostly a quiet episode, with gentle music in gorgeous settings. Then the hour — and the season — ends with flamenco energy … leading into the International Jazz Day concert at 10.
3) “SWAT,” 8 p.m., CBS. An all-rerun night on CBS starts with the second half of this season-opening, overseas adventure. Hondo, Deacon and Tan link with Thailand’s elite SWAT force, to confront a ruthless drug lord. That’s followed by “Fire Country” (a vengeful ex-con targets Bode’s mother) and “Blue Bloods” (a friend of Danny and Baez has been brutally beaten).
4) “Peter Pan & Wendy,” Disney+. After seven years of rewrites, reshoots and COVID delays, this adventure film debuts on the streaming service instead of in theaters. It has relative newcomers in the leads, plus Jude Law as Captain Hook, Jim Gaffigan as his hapless first mate and Alan Tudyk and Molly Parker as Wendy’s parents.
5) ALSO: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” slowed a tad when Midge became a writer at a latenight show. Now that pays off wonderfully, as she manages to offend a sponsor and involve the Coast Guard. That’s today on Amazon Prime — which also launches “Citadel,” a six-part sci-fi spy tale. Also, the animated “Frog and Toad” arrives today on Amazon TV+. And the pro-football draft has rounds 2 and 3, from 7-11 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.
