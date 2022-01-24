1) “Our Kind of People” finale, 9 p.m., Fox. Officially, this is just the season-finale, but don’t expect it to return. Ratings have been weak and Fox didn’t order the second half of the season. The good news is that this mostly works well as a series finale; questions are answered, evil is punished, romance messes are settled. The bad news is that the final minute thrusts everything into permanent limbo. That’s typical of a show that kept making brash and soapy choices.
2) “Judge Steve Harvey,” 8 and 10 p.m., ABC. If we watch much of this, we’ll assume every romance is daft. First, a new hour has a guy sue to have his girlfriend pay rent and pay bills. Then a rerun sees a woman sticking with her longtime boyfriend (and their children), but suing him for the bachelorette party she’s never had. Also, a guy hires his ex-girlfriend to cater his date with someone else … then sues her for sabotaging it. Harvey — not a lawyer, but a sensible human being — is startled.
3) “American Auto,” 8 p.m., NBC, and “Abbott Elementary,” 9 p.m., ABC. In a slow season for comedies, these are two of the best new ones. NBC’s show — which is quite inclusive (with Blacks in key roles and women in power) — has the auto company re-shooting a commercial to make it more inclusive. Then ABC’s show has Janine delighted (temporarily) to have a student re-assigned to her room.
4) “This Is Us,” 9 p.m., NBC. Tuesdays are the night for key series in their final season. On this one, Jack takes a road trip to Ohio; on “Black-ish” (9:30 p.m., ABC), Jack gets a job in the Lakers locker room; that brings worries for his parents … and a chance for the show to have basketball stars in guest roles.
5) Movies, cable. True stories make strong cinema, as we see twice tonight: “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018, 5 p.m., FX) sees Freddie Mercury (Oscar-winner Rami Malek) and Queen soar; “McFarland, USA” (2015, 6:48 p.m., Starz) sees a coach (Kevin Costner) in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (2019, 8 p.m., FX) a delight.
