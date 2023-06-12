1) “Gotham Knights,” 9 p.m., CW. Only two weeks from its series finale, this show pauses for a key (and well-crafted) rerun. Turner — the adopted son of the late Batman — has been kidnapped. To get him back, the young rogues must find a valuable substance (“electrum”) and make a trade.
2) “Superman & Lois,” 8 p.m., CW. This is another show that ends on June 27, as CW keeps shedding its superheroes. In this rerun, Lois, preparing for a breast-cancer procedure, reflects on Clark’s courtship. Also, Superman and John Henry Irons disagree about how to deal with the imposing villain Bruno Mannheim.
3) “Frontline,” 10 p.m., PBS. There’s been an increase in the number of truck-related deaths, this hour says, but no increase in the oversight. Teaming with ProPublica, “Frontline” looks at the politics and the lobbying that, it says, has led to lax regulation.
4) “Babylon” (2022), 8-11:10 p.m., MGM+ (formerly Epix). After waves of praise for “Whiplash,” “La La Land” and “First Man,” writer-director Damien Chazelle tried a big-budget look at Hollywood during the 1920s transition to sound. The result — with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and spectacle — drew both praise (including a Golden Globe nomination for best comedy) and derision. But it drew few moviegoers during a COVID surge; now we can catch it at home.
5) ALSO: The “America’s Got Talent” auditions continue, from 8-10 p.m. on NBC, colliding with three FBI reruns on CBS. In “FBI,” the team scrambles to find the dealer of a lethal drug. In “FBI: International,” Budapest police need help with a case. And in “FBI: Most Wanted,” agents carefully navigate a close-knit Somali community in Minnesota.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.