1) Figure skating,” 8-11 p.m., NBC. The U.S. Figure Skating Championships are in Nashville this week, with Olympic spots at stake. Here’s the women’s free-skate, with no clear-cut favorite. Current champion Bradie Tennell has had injuries; others include two-time champ Alysa Lieu and 2018 Olympian Karen Chen. NBC also has coverage at 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with Olympic choices announced. There’s more on the USA Network and on Peacock.
2) “Stars on Stage” opener, 9 p.m., PBS. Like the fictional “Glee” kids, Gavin Creel grew up in an Ohio town, loving music. He went from Findlay (population 41,000) to the University of Michigan, before finally seeing New York. He tells that story — alongside Stephen Sondheim’s “Another Hundred People” — in a terrific mid-section to this fairly good, one-man show. Mostly, Creel (45, with Tony and Olivier awards) does spirited renditions of songs by the masters, from Broadway and beyond.
3) “Undercover Boss” season-opener, 8 p.m., CBS. Back in 2010, this seemed like a clever, one-season idea. People were told a crew was doing a documentary about the workplace; they didn’t knows their boss was in disguise. The opener (after a Super Bowl) was a hit; but would anyone else be fooled after it aired? Somehow, “Boss” has had 127 episodes and seven Emmy nominations for best reality show, winning twice. Now the 11th seasons starts, with the co-founders of the College Hunks moving service.
4) “Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m., CBS. Lyle Lovett has his second turn as a Texas Ranger; Danny links with him to stop a fresh load of narcotics. Also, Danny’s brother Jamie has a concerning discovery about a former mentor. And their dad (Tom Selleck), the police commissioner, has a dispute with the mayor.
5) “The Tender Bar,” any time, Amazon Prime. In between his budget-busting adventures, Ben Affleck does some serious acting. In this film, directed by George Clooney, he’s a bartender who’s had a rough life and offers advice to his troubled nephew.
Also on streaming today, HBO Max starts a new season of “Search Party”; on Thursday, Paramount+ started the second half of the “Star Trek: Prodigy” season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.