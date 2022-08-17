1) “Reservation Dogs,” any time, Hulu. Crafted with subtlety and depth, “Dogs” (focusing on young native Americans) is taking big detours this season For two episodes, Elora was fleeing to California with her former nemesis … until their car broke down. In the third, Bear (right) got his first job; that one ended with Elora saying her grandmother was dying. Now the community gathers for a deathwatch; the result is a great blend of warmth, humor and more.
2) “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” debut, Disney+. Thursdays used to be the networks’ “must-see” night. Tonight, however, the streamers rule. Hulu has a great “Reservation Dogs” … Peacock has a British cyber-war series (“The Undeclared War,” starring Mark Rylance and Simon Pegg) and Disney has this promising comedy. Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) plays a young lawyer who is sometimes huge and green; Mark Ruffalo is in support as the he-hulk.
3) “Welcome to Flatch,” 9 and 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Fox. After missing last week, this quiet comedy is back with two reruns; the first is quite good and the second is a disappointment. In the first, Kelly and Shrub plan to boost their social-media following by staging a surprise reunion between Father Joe (Seann William Scott) and his old colleague in a religious boy-band. In the second, Shrub actually finds a job he enjoys … for a while.
4) Football, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN. Yes, in mid-August we already have the second round of pre-season games. The Chicago Bears — 6-11 last season, mostly with rookie Justin Fields at quarterback — visit the Seattle Seahawks, who were 7-10 with Russell Wilson seeing his first stretch on the injured list. He’s been traded and Geno Smith, his back-up, sticks around as starter.
5) “Good Trouble,” 10 p.m., Freeform. Scrambling to build lives in Los Angeles, these young people rarely look backward. Tonight, however, Davia visits home and faces past demons. Gael and Isabella face the fall-out from their violent encounter; Mariana’s company must prioritize morals or profits.
