1) “Women of the Movement” debut, 8-10 p.m., ABC. Once a star student, Mamie Till became a young mother in Chicago. In the summer of 1955, she reluctantly let her son Emmett, 14, visit his cousins in Mississippi; he was soon abducted and killed, in a case that spurred the civil rights movement. His mother became a teacher (with bachelor and master degrees) and an activist; her story is told in this six-hour, three-week mini-series and in a documentary at 10:01 p.m.
2) “Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union,” 9 p.m., PBS. After briefly discussing the Capitol attack a year ago, this film says we’ve been there before. George Washington needed troops to force whiskey-makers to pay taxes; other presidents ha close calls. This scattered-but-interesting film is one of several documentaries about Jan. 6. One new one streams on Paramount+, another streams on both Hulu and ABC News Live. A rerun is on HBO Max and at 5:30 p.m. on HBO2,
3) More about Jan. 6. The anniversary will dominate morning shows, newscasts and news channels. There will even be dueling events — a Donald Trump news conference at 5 p.m. ET and a Washington prayer vigil at 5:30. Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, the “Peril” authors, will be on MSNBC’s morning show and ABC’s “The View.” The CBSN streamer will have specials at 5 and 8 p.m. ET; from 8-10 p.m. ET, CNN has 10 Congress people, including three members of the Jan. 6 committee.
4) “B Positive,” 9:30 p.m., CBS. It’s a night of serious TV; even a comedy involves mourning. “B Positive” has always managed to be both warm and funny; early this season, Harry (Hector Elizondo) acknowledged that his wife was dying. Now the retirement home celebrates her memory.
5) ALSO: “Joe Millionaire” debuts from 8-10 p.m., with a variation on dating shows: One bachelor is rich, one isn’t, but the women (and the viewers) don’t know which is which.
